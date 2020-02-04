Jaguars to play twice in London
The Jacksonville Jaguars will play consecutive home games in London next season, potentially strengthening the franchise’s foothold in an overseas market the NFL is eager to expand.
The Jaguars will play back-to-back games at historic Wembley Stadium to improve revenue during “a period of significant change within the league,” team President Mark Lamping said Tuesday. Dates and opponents were not announced. Jacksonville protected home games against Pittsburgh and Chicago, so those teams will play at TIAA Bank Field.
Lamping said the recent relocation of the Chargers, Raiders and Rams will move all three out of the bottom fourth of the NFL in local revenue. Jacksonville continues to look for ways to increase its revenue.
In the NHL
Charlie Coyle had a goal and an assist, Tuukka Rask stopped 25 shots for his third shutout this season and the Boston Bruins extended their winning streak to four games with a 4-0 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday night.
Brad Marchand, David Krejci and Karson Kuhlman also scored. Charlie McAvoy had two assists as Boston won for the fifth time in six games, remaining a point behind Washington for the best record in the Eastern Conference.
- Alex Ovechkin recorded his 27th career hat trick and raised his career goal total to 698 during a five-minute stretch of the third period, rallying the Washington Capitals to a 4-2 victory over the Los Angeles Kings.
Ovechkin, who is closing in on becoming the eighth player in NHL history to reach the 700-goal plateau, moved into the NHL lead with 40 on the season. He singlehandedly overturned a 2-1 deficit inside the final 6:10 of regulation. He has 14 of those 40 goals in his last seven games.
- Ilya Kovalchuk scored the only shootout goal and the Montreal Canadiens rallied from a three-goal deficit to beat the New Jersey Devils, 5-4.
- Anthony Beauvillier scored his second goal of the game 2:52 into overtime and the New York Islanders rallied to beat the Dallas Stars, 4-3.
- Zach Werenski scored 1:54 into overtime and the Columbus Blue Jackets extended their points streak to nine games with a 1-0 win over the Florida Panthers.
- Steven Stamkos tipped in his 24th goal of the season in the third period and led the Tampa Bay Lightning to a 4-2 win over the Vegas Golden Knights.
- Andre Burakovsky had a goal and three assists for a career-best four points in the Colorado Avalanche’s 6-1 win over the spiraling Buffalo Sabres.
In college basketball
Samir Doughty scored 23 points, including hitting two free throws in the final seconds of overtime, and No. 11 Auburn edged Arkansas 79-76 on Tuesday night, overcoming a 40-point game by Mason Jones.
Arkansas (4-5 SEC, 16-6) led 65-54 at the 5:59 mark on a Jalen Harris dunk, but the Tigers (7-2, 20-2) closed on a 15-4 run to force the extra period.
- Vernon Carey Jr. had 17 points and 10 rebounds to lead No. 7 Duke to a 63-55 victory over Boston College and give Blue Devils coach Mike Krzyzewski his 500th career Atlantic Coast Conference victory.
Carey made a layup and then hit two free throws with about six minutes left during a 10-0 run that gave Duke (19-3. 9-2 ACC) the lead for good. Tre Jones scored 14 of his 18 points in the second half for the Blue Devils.
