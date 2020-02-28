NCAA proposes time limit on reviews
Players ejected from games for targeting will be allowed to remain in the bench area and replay reviews will be limited to two minutes if proposals by the NCAA football rules committee are passed.
The committee wrapped up several days of meetings in Indianapolis on Friday by issuing its recommendations.
In an effort to crack down on pregame dust-ups between teams, the committee also recommended officials be on the field 90 minutes before a game begins – instead of the current 60 minutes.
NCAA coordinator of officials Steve Shaw said there was a “robust” discussion about what he called the growing trend of defensive players flopping or seemingly faking injuries as a way to slow down offenses trying to run plays quickly. For now, rulemakers will appeal to coaches to clean up an issue that is difficult to legislate away.
Proposals must be approved by the NCAA playing rules oversight panel, which is scheduled to discuss changes April 16. New rules would go into effect for the upcoming season.
Adjustments were made last year to the replay review process for targeting in an effort to have fewer marginal fouls called. Shaw said feedback was good and no further adjustments were made to a rule that often draws complaints from players, coaches and fans.
The only potential change to targeting could come after the ejection. Players have been required to leave the field after being ejected, usually escorted off by a coach or staffer in full view of fans. If the proposal passes, ejected players will be allowed to stay on the sideline with teammates, eliminating the so-called walk of shame.
In the NBA
Aaron Gordon recorded his first career-triple double and was proudest of his assist total.
Terrence Ross scored 19 of his season-high 33 points in the fourth quarter and Gordon finished with 17 points, 11 rebounds and 12 assists, leading the Orlando Magic to a 136-125 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night.
Gordon is averaging more than 21 points and 10 rebounds over the Magic’s recent six-game surge. This time, he felt best about his career high in assists.
John Collins had 33 points and 13 rebounds, rookie Cam Reddish scored 17 of his career-high 26 points in the third quarter, and the Atlanta Hawks handed the Brooklyn Nets their third straight loss with a 141-118 victory.
Trae Young, ranking second in the NBA in scoring and assists, finished with 22 points and assisted on 14 baskets to help Atlanta, the league’s second-worst team, snap a two-game skid. The Hawks hit 19 3-pointers and finished 48.7% on treys despite beginning the game as the league’s worst team beyond the arc.
In the NHL
Claude Giroux scored twice and Carter Hart stopped 26 shots to lead the Philadelphia Flyers to their fifth straight win, 5-2 over the New York Rangers on Friday night.
The Flyers have been sensational of late as they surge up the Eastern Conference standings. They are an impressive 23-5-4 at home and Hart has been about flawless at the Wells Fargo Center. He improved to 18-2-2 at home this season; 14-1 over his last 15 starts, and was dominant against the Rangers after he allowed a quirky goal early in the game.
