Casteel, Legg return to WVU
West Virginia has rehired a pair of former longtime assistant football coaches, adding Jeff Casteel as a defensive analyst and Bill Legg as the assistant to coach Neal Brown.
Casteel was the defensive coordinator and linebackers coach at Nevada for the past three years. He served as defensive coordinator and other roles during his stint at West Virginia from 2001-11. He also was the defensive coordinator at Arizona from 2012-16.
Legg served as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Mercer last season. At West Virginia he was the interior offensive line coach from 1995 to 1999 and the offensive coordinator in his final season under Hall of Fame coach Don Nehlen.
Among his other stints, Legg was the offensive coordinator at Marshall from 2010-17 and coached tight ends and was the recruiting coordinator for the Thundering Herd from 2001-02.
Both Casteel and Legg are West Virginia natives. Casteel played his college football in the PSAC at California University.
Men’s lacrosse
Behind strong play in the second and third quarters, Mount Union picked up a 15-7 victory over Washington & Jefferson in non-conference play Saturday at Alexandre Stadium.
The Purple Raiders outscored the Presidents by a 10-2 margin in the middle quarters. W&J and Mount Union played to a 3-3 tie after the first quarter and both teams scored a pair of goals in the fourth quarter.
Alex Strain, Pat Brunner and Mark Mandak were the focal points of the offense for W&J. Strain finished with five points (3 goals, 2 assists) and Brunner had a four-point effort (1 goal, 3 assists). Mandak had three goals and an assist.
Robert Morris in NEC championship gameAJ Bramah scored 18 points and led five Robert Morris players in double figures as the No. 1-seeded Colonials beat fourth-seeded Long Island University 86-66 in the Northeast Conference tournament semifinals on Saturday.
The Colonials will host second-seeded Saint Francis (Pa.) Tuesday in the NEC championship game. Robert Morris is 21-3 with six NEC title wins in ten appearances as the top seed.
Josh Williams added 15 points for the Colonials (19-14), who shot 57% from the floor (28-for-49). Jalen Hawkins chipped in 13, Dante Treacy scored 12 and Jon Williams had 11. Hawkins also had seven rebounds, while Treacy posted eight assists.
Julian Batts scored a season-high 23 points for the Sharks (15-18). Jermaine Jackson Jr. added 19 points. Ty Flowers had 11 points.
