Boys basketball
Lorenzo Gardner poured in a game-high 28 points to help Monessen defeat host Washington 47-41 in a boys basketball non-section battle between first-place teams on Saturday at Wash High Gymnasium.
The Class A Section 2 co-champion Greyhounds reached the 20-win mark for the first time since 2017.
Wash High (15-5) led 12-8 after the first quarter and 19-17 at halftime. Monessen (20-2) outscored Washington 13-10 in the third to go up 30-29 and secured the victory with a 17-12 edge in the final frame. Gardner scored 12 of his points in the fourth quarter.
Ruben Gordon paced the Prexies with 12 points and De’ondre Daugherty scored eight of his 10 points in the fourth quarter.
Girls basketball
Washington held off a fourth-quarter rally by visiting Monessen to earn a 40-38 win in a non-section clash of outright section champions Saturday.
Olivia Woods led Washington (18-4), which finished first in Class 2A Section 4, with 14 points and Kaprice Johnson followed with 11 points.
The Prexies led 11-4, 23-12 and 32-19 at the quarter breaks. Monessen had a 19-8 advantage in the fourth quartert.
Hailey Johnson and MyAsia Majors each scored nine points for the Class A Section 2 champion Greyhounds (15-5).
n Defending WPIAL Class 5A champion South Fayette prepped for the postseason with a 46-43 win at North Allegheny.
The Lions (20-2) will take a 13-game winning streak into the playoffs.
South Fayette had to rally in the fourth quarter to beat NA (16-5). The Tigers led 35-32 after three quarters.
Maddie Webber scored 17 points to lead the Lions and Lainey Yater had 12. NA’s Jasmine Timmerscon scored a game-high 22 points.
