Boys soccer
Nathaniel Kikel scored two goals and Belle Vernon did all its scoring in the first half as the Leopards defeated Greensburg Salem 5-0 in Section 3-AAA match.
Hunter Meade, Daniel Sassak and Daniel Gordon also tallied goals for Belle Vernon, which improved to 3-0 in the section entering a match against Trinity on Saturday.
n Elijah Cincinnati scored four goals and Trinity bounced back from a season-opening loss to overwhelm Albert Gallatin, 7-0.
Logan Errett, Blake Reihner and Connor Smith each scored for the Hillers (1-1). Golakeeper Colby Thomas had the shutout.
n Mt. Pleasant blanked host McGuffey 4-0 in Section 3-AA. The loss was the first of the season for the Highlanders (1-1, 1-1). It was the season opener for Mt. Pleasant.
n Austin Arnold scored three goals, powering Chartiers-Houston to a 6-0 victory over vsitiing Beth-Center in a Section 4-A match.
Jared Waggett, Bryaden Oliverio and Jake Cimino also scored for C-H, which improved to 1-1.
Steelers put Banner on IR
Zach Banner’s season is over. The Steelers placed the right tackle on injured reserve Wednesday, two days after he tore the ACL in his right knee in a win over the New York Giants.
Banner edged Chukwuma Okorafor during an extended training camp battle to earn the starting job. His season ended in the fourth quarter against the Giants when his knee appeared to give out while dropping back in pass protection.
Okorafor, a third-round pick in the 2018 draft, figures to get the start when the Steelers host Denver in their home opener on Sunday.
The Steelers filled Banner’s roster spot by bringing back offensive lineman Jerald Hawkins.
NCAA sets start date for basketball
The NCAA men’s and women’s basketball season will begin Nov. 25, the day before Thanksgiving.
The Division I Council voted Wednesday to push the start date back from the originally scheduled Nov. 10 as one of several precautions against the spread of coronavirus.
The later start date coincides with the decision most schools made to send students home from Thanksgiving until January out of concern about a potential late-fall and early-winter flareup of COVID-19. Closed campuses could serve as a quasi bubble for players and provide a window for nonconference games.
The maximum number of regular-season games has been reduced from 31 to 27.
