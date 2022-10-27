Girls volleyball
Mapletown advanced to the WPIAL Class A volleyball semifinals for the first time in school history by defeating Greensburg Central Catholic 22-25, 25-18, 25-23, 25-13 Thursday night in the quarterfinals held at Frazier.
Mapletown (18-2) will play section rival Frazier in the semifinals Tuesday at a site and time to be determined. Frazier is the only team to beat Mapletown this season.
GCC (12-5) scored the final five points of the first set to win the opener, but Mapletown won the second and then held off another GCC comeback in the third set.
California preps for playoffs with win
The California High School football team rolled up 35 first-quarter points and defeated Bentworth 61-7 in a Class A Tri-County South Conference football game Thursday night.
California, which had already been assured of a playoff berth, finishes the regular season with a 5-2 record in the conference and an 8-2 overall mark. Bentworth finishes at 0-7, 2-8.
The Trojans led 35-7 after one quarter and 49-7 at halftime. Quarterback Jake Layhue ran 64 yards for one first-quarter score and passed 25 yards to Camden Powell for another.
California’s Spencer Petrucci had a 22-yard interception return that gave the Trojans a 14-0 lead. Bentworth answered with its only TD of the night, a 68-yard pass from Vitali Daniels to Benjamin Hays.
In the NFL
Cincinnati Bengals star wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase could miss several games with a hip injury, a person familiar with his condition told The Associated Press on Thursday.
Chase has been bothered by the hip for several weeks. It’s possible he could wind up on injured reserve, but that hasn’t been decided, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the Bengals are not commenting on Chase’s condition.
Cal women voted PSAC West favorite
The California University women’s basketball team was selected as the favorite in the preseason PSAC West poll, which was released by the league office Thursday.
The Vulcans finished last season with a 25-6 record and made a seventh-straight appearance in the NCAA tournament. The Vulcans return six players, including the PSAC West Athlete of the Year.
Cal received six first-place votes. Defending-league champion Gannon had the remaining three first-place votes and finished second in the poll. Edinboro was slotted third and IUP was picked fourth. Seton Hill and Pitt-Johnstown were positioned fifth and sixth, respectively, while Mercyhurst, Slippery Rock and Clarion rounded out the West.
In the PSAC East, Kutztown was the overwhelming preseason favorite with eight first-place votes.
