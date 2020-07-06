Bolton left PSU after noose comment
Iowa State guard Rasir Bolton said he decided to leave Penn State last spring because of a comment by coach Pat Chambers, who said the player had a noose around his neck.
Bolton, who is Black, disclosed the reason for his departure Monday in a tweet he titled “a noose around my neck.”
Chambers, who is white, tweeted an apology the same day.
Bolton tweeted that Chambers made the noose comment after the coach returned from a one-game suspension for shoving Nittany Lions player Myles Dread in the chest during the previous game.
PGA scraps plan for fans at Memorial
The PGA Tour and the Memorial scrapped state-approved plans to have limited spectators next week because of what it described as rapidly changing dynamics of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Memorial, hosted by Jack Nicklaus on his Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio, was in line to be the first tournament with spectators since golf resumed its schedule June 11 in Texas.
Ohio Republican Gov. Mike DeWine last month approved a plan that would allow the Memorial to have 20% capacity, which would include fans, private hospitality areas and essential staff.
“But given the broader challenges communities are facing due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, we need to stay focused on the No. 1 priority for our ‘Return to Golf’ – the health and safety of all involved,” PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said in a statement Monday.
Muirfield Village this week is holding the Workday Charity Open, a one-time event that replaces the John Deere Classic, which officials chose to cancel this year and bring back in 2021. No spectators were to be allowed this week.
NHL, union agree on return to play
The National Hockey League and NHL Players’ Association announced a tentative agreement Monday to return to play this season and extend their collective bargaining agreement by four years.
The CBA deal, coupled with both sides’ agreement on protocols for training camps and games, paves the way for hockey to resume in less than a month. Training camps would open Monday and games would resume Aug. 1 if the league’s board of governors, players’ executive committee and full membership sign off.
The NHL is going straight to the playoffs with 24 teams resuming play. Those teams will travel to one of two “hub” cities July 26 for exhibition games.
