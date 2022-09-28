Girls soccer
Chartiers-Houston had its attack clicking Wednesday night as the Bucs rolled to a 9-3 win over Charleroi in Class A Section 2.
Lexi Durkas led C-H (7-1, 10-2) by scoring four goals in the first half, which ended with the Bucs leading 5-2.
Ava Capozzoli, Amelia Brose, Grace Macavoy, Mia Reddix and Ali Wingard each scored a goal for the Bucs.
McKenna DeUnger paced Charleroi (4-4, 5-6) by scoring two goals. Bella Carroto had the other tally.
- Waynesburg stayed atop of Class A Section 2 with a 6-0 victory over Bentworth.
Five goals were scored by Ashlyn Basinger, who assisted on the sixth, which was scored by Lake Litwinovich.
It was the seventh consecutive win for Waynesburg (8-0, 10-1). Bentworth is 3-4-1 in section and 3-5-1 overall.
Waynesburg plays at Chartiers-Houston on Monday.
- Saylor Lee scored on a corner kick and two Belle Vernon goalkeepers combined on a shutout as the Leopards blanked Laurel Highlands 3-0 in Class 3A Section 2.
Rory Bastedo and Payton Walsh also scored goals for the Leopards, who improved to 3-5 in the section and 4-6 overall.
Splitting time in goal for the winners were Skylar Salay and Emma Nicklow.
Girls field hockey
Peters Township received scoring from everywhere in a 6-0 win over Upper St. Clair.
Ella Liebscher, Serafina Forlini, Maddy Holmes, Anna Kokoszynski and Ava Zimmer each had a goal for the Indians.
Women’s field hockey
Washington & Jefferson field hockey team fell behind at halftime and dropped a 3-1 decision to host Allegheny in a non-conference match Wednesday.
The loss drops W&J to 2-6 overall while Allegheny improves to 9-1.
W&J started the third quarter strong, as junior Hailey Wachowiak raced down the right side and into the circle before scoring just 2:44 into the second half. The score was her team-leading eighth goal of the season. The score remained 2-1 in favor of the Gators heading to the fourth quarter.
In the NFL
Just when it appeared Christian McCaffrey was looking healthy and rounding into form, the Carolina Panthers star running back is dealing with another setback.
Panthers coach Matt Rhule said McCaffrey has a quadriceps injury.
Rhule said McCaffrey’s injury is something that “popped up” on Monday after the team’s 22-14 win against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.
- The Kansas City Chiefs are hopeful that Harrison Butker, their big-legged kicker whom they so sorely missed last week in Indianapolis, will be able to play when they face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.
Wherever the game is played.
As of Wednesday, the Chiefs were still scheduled to play Sunday night at Tampa Bay, which was getting dumped on by Hurricane Ian.
If the NFL decides to move the game, it would be played inside U.S. Bank Stadium in Minnesota.
In golf
Saudi-funded LIV Golf refuted a report Tuesday that it was close to a U.S. television deal in which it would buy time to be shown on FS1.
Golfweek cited multiple sources it did not identify in saying the agreement is still being finalized.
LIV Golf issued a statement that the report was “incomplete and inaccurate,” and that it is ahead of schedule in its inaugural year, including such areas as broadcast rights.
