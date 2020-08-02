In the NBA
Caris LeVert scored 14 of his 34 points in the final seven minutes to help the Brooklyn Nets beat the Washington Wizards 118-110 Sunday and move closer to a playoff berth.
n Jayson Tatum scored 34 points, Jaylen Brown added 30 and the Boston Celtics built a big lead early before holding on for a 128-124 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers.
n DeMar DeRozan made two free throws with a second to play, giving the San Antonio Spurs a 108-106 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies that moved them into ninth place in the Western Conference.
n Nikola Vucevic had 23 points and 11 rebounds, Aaron Gordon scored 19 of his 22 points in the first half and the Orlando Magic continued a strong restart with a 132-116 victory over the Sacramento Kings.
In the NFL
Joey Bosa has become the NFL’s highest-paid defensive player after signing a five-year contract extension with the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday.
The five-year extension is worth $135 million, which includes $78 million guaranteed at signing and $102 million overall. The deal eclipses the five-year, $125-million extension that Cleveland’s Myles Garrett signed two weeks ago. That contract included $100 million guaranteed for Garrett, a defensive end who was the top pick in 2017.
n The number of New England Patriots who have decided to sit out the season because of concerns over the coronavirus continues to grow.
On Sunday, receiver Marqise Lee and tight end Matt LaCosse joined a list of six other Patriots players who have already declared their intentions to sit out this season.
In golf
Danielle Kang played the brand of steady golf that wins on tough golf courses, closing with a 2-under 70 on Sunday at Inverness Club and winning the LPGA Drive On Championship in the first LPGA Tour event in more than five months.
Kang and Celine Boutier of France turned the final hour into a terrific duel, and they were tied when Kang made her lone bogey on the par-5 13th with a poor chip from the thick collar.
