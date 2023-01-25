W&J ranked No. 23
The Washington & Jefferson College women’s basketball team moved up to No. 23 in the most recent Top 25 poll by D3hoops.com.
W&J is 16-1 overall and 12-0 in the Presidents’ Athletic Conference. The Presidents are currently riding a 15-game winning streak, its longest in two decades.
W&J hosts Chatham (8-4, 11-5) tonight.
W&J basketball to host Alumni Day
Washington & Jefferson will hold its Basketball Alumni Day on Saturday, Feb. 4 as part of their Presidents’ Athletic Conference doubleheader with Franciscan.
The Office of Alumni Engagement invites W&J basketball alumni to celebrate W&J 1,000-point scorers. The women’s game tips off at 1 p.m. and the men’s game follows at 3 p.m.
In girls wrestling
The Trinity girls wrestling team edged Mt. Lebanon, 27-24, in a Monday dual meet.
Registering pins for the Hillers were Nila Brand, Alexia Ashby, Kenzie Phasupong, and Brooke Lindsay.
Gaining pins for Mt. Lebanon were Zoe Riehard, Juliana Van Slyke, Claire Hightower and Ella Fray.
In extra matches, Mt. Lebanon won all four.
In the NFL
San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Charles Omenihu has been arrested after a domestic violence allegation.
San Jose police said Tuesday that Omenihu was booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail for misdemeanor domestic violence. Omenihu has posted bail and is no longer in custody. The case will be submitted to the district attorney for possible charges.
The police said they were called to Omenihu’s home Monday afternoon to investigate a domestic violence incident.
According to the police report, a woman who said she was Omenihu’s girlfriend said he pushed her to the ground during an argument. Officers did not observe any visible physical injuries but the woman did complain of pain in her arm. She declined medical attention.
In the NHL
The NHL All-Star Skills Competition is set to feature two new outdoor events in South Florida: a mix of hockey and golf and a dunk tank on the beach.
The league announced details Tuesday for the opening of All-Star Weekend, which is set for Feb. 3-4 in Sunrise and Fort Lauderdale.
In what the NHL is calling “Pitch ’n Puck,” six players will play a par 4 with a combination of golf and hockey shots. “Splash Shot” will involve players shooting pucks at targets to dunk their opponents.
The third new event, taking place indoors, is a goaltender shooting competition. The league started going outside for new skills competition ideas last year on the Las Vegas Strip.
In the NBA
The NBA All-Star Game is Feb. 19. And nobody will know the All-Star rosters until that night.
Not even the players themselves.
The team captains – probably LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers and either Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo or Brooklyn’s Kevin Durant – will make their picks in a live, televised pregame segment shortly before the game begins in Salt Lake City.
The NBA and the National Basketball Players Association announced the format change on Tuesday night.
