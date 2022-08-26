In golf
A New York City-owned golf course managed by former President Donald Trump’s business is expected to host a Saudi Arabia-supported women’s tournament in October, city officials said.
The plan to host the Aramco Team Series at the Trump Golf Links at Ferry Point in the Bronx comes after New York City’s attempt to cancel Trump’s contract to run the course was thrown out by a judge in April.
The Aramco Team Series, first played in 2020 as the Saudi Ladies Team International, is financed by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund.
The Saudi fund is also backing the LIV Golf tour, set up as a rival to the PGA Tour, which played a tournament at Trump’s Bedminster, New Jersey course last month.
n Fred Funk bettered his age by a stroke with a 7-under 65 on Friday to take the first-round lead in the PGA Tour Champions’ The Ally Challenge.
The 66-year-old Funk closed his bogey-free round with a birdie on the par-4 ninth at Warwick Hills, the site of the Buick Open on the PGA Tour from 1958 through 2009.
“It’s the first time I shot my age or broke my age in competition, so that was really cool,” Funk said. “I’ve done it a couple times for fun, but I always wanted to do one out here. It feels good to finally break that one.”
Woody Austin, the 1995 Buick Open winner, was a stroke back at 66 with Brett Quigley and Stephen Ames. Scott Parel followed at 67.
n Helen Alfredsson shot her second straight 3-under 70 to take the second-round lead in the U.S. Senior Women’s Open.
Aldredsson, the 57-year-old Swede who won the 2019 title at Pine Needles, rebounded from a bogey on the par-5 16th with a birdie on the par-4 18th on NCR Country Club’s South Course.
In college football
Eastern Kentucky defensive back Marquae Kirkendoll has been charged with robbing a postal carrier in New Mexico and is no longer enrolled at the school.
According to documents filed in federal court in New Mexico, the 21-year-old Kirkendoll was also charged with stealing a key from the carrier used to open mail bags and lock boxes, as well as brandishing a gun, aiding and abetting, and conspiracy.
Kirkendoll transferred from New Mexico to Eastern Kentucky in January.
Also charged in the Jan. 18 robbery was another former UNM player, Rayshawn Boyce, who was arrested in February. Boyce faces an additional charge of knowingly possessing a firearm after being convicted of misdemeanor domestic violence.
