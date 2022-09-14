Girls soccer
Waynesburg remained undefeated in Class A Section 2 play with a 6-1 win over visiting Charleroi on Wednesday night.
Ashlyn Basinger, a Maryland commit, scored all six goals for the Raiders, who improved to 5-0 in the section and 6-1 overall. Waynesburg has won three in a row.
Brynn Kirby had two assist and Emily Mahle and Rylei Rastoka contibuted one each.
Charleroi dropped to 2-2 in the section and 2-4 overall.
Women’s soccer
A goal by freshman forward Selah Calacan in the 28th minute, her first collegiate goal, lifted Washington & Jefferson to a 2-1 victory over Marietta in non-conference play Wednesday.
W&J secured an early 1-0 lead when sophomore Olivia Olsen booted in an unassisted goal in the sixth minute of the match.
In the NFL
Giants starting cornerback Aaron Robinson had his appendix removed Wednesday and he will miss New York’s home opener this weekend against the Carolina Panthers.
Giants coach Brian Daboll informed reporters of the surgery before practice. He would not say who will start for Robinson, noting there will be a competition at practice this week and a decision will be made Friday.
The most likely candidates are rookie Cor’Dale Flott, Darnay Holmes and practice squad player Zyon Gilbert.
Robinson had four tackles and defended a pass in the season-opening 21-20 win over the Tennessee Titans.
In auto racing
The messy saga surrounding Alex Palou’s racing future was finally cleared up Wednesday when the Spaniard said he will return to Chip Ganassi Racing next season – and then immediately hopped into one of McLaren’s cars for a Formula One test in Barcelona.
McLaren, meanwhile, said Felix Rosenqvist would return to his IndyCar seat next season as two key pieces of the series’ head-spinning silly season fell into place.
In hockey
The Indianapolis suburb of Fishers is luring the ECHL’s Indy Fuel minor league hockey team to the city with a planned 8,500-seat arena, officials announced Wednesday.
The new arena would be a key part of a $550 million project planned by Indianapolis-based Thompson Thrift Development for hotel, apartments, retail and office space along Interstate 69, a few miles north of Interstate 465.
The Indy Fuel, an affiliate of the NHL’s Chicago Blackhawks, has been playing its home games at the Indiana State Fairgrounds in Indianapolis since it began play in 2014. Plans call for the team to move to the new arena for the 2024-25 season.
In youth sports
A California mother must pay more than $9,000 in restitution and apologize to a teenage basketball player she told her daughter to hit during a youth basketball game in 2021, a judge ruled Wednesday.
The woman’s daughter punched the opponent in the neck and she collapsed on the court, suffering a concussion. The punch was recorded on cellphone video.
The mother, Latira Shonty Hunt, was criminally charged last year with one misdemeanor count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and one misdemeanor count of battery. She faced up to a year in jail.
An Orange County judge allowed Hunt, 44, to participate in a diversion program that includes a written apology letter, restitution and anger management classes before she can attend basketball games. She must also stay away from the victim.
