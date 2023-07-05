W&J football games on KDKA-TV
Washington & Jefferson College football will have plenty of opportunities to show the area how good it can be this upcoming fall.
KDKA-TV announced Wednesday that six of the Presidents’ games will be broadcast on the Pittsburgh’s CW and KDKA.com as well as the CBS News Pittsburgh App.
“Washington & Jefferson College is very excited to showcase NCAA Division III football on The CW this fall,” said Scott McGuinness, Director of Athletics at W&J in a press release. “College football Saturdays are filled with pageantry and tradition at every level and viewers will enjoy talented, hardworking student-athletes playing in the competitive Presidents’ Athletic Conference. We can’t wait to kick off the season at Cameron Stadium.”
PAC play-by-play announcer Austin Bechtold will call the games with sideline reporters Matt Farago and Robert Mangino. A color analyst has yet to be determined.
W&J’s home opener against Westminster will be broadcast on Sept. 16 at 1 p.m. The Presidents’ next game against Thiel at Cameron Stadium will also be on KDKA and kickoff at 1 p.m. Sept 23.
The Presidents host Allegheny on Oct. 7 at 2 p.m. before welcoming Case Western Reserve to town on Oct. 28 at 6 p.m.
Washington & Jefferson’s game at Geneva at 1 p.m. on Nov. 4 will be the Presidents’ lone road contest on KDKA-TV.
W&J’s regular-season finale against rival Waynesburg is scheduled for Nov. 11 at 1 p.m. and will be broadcast live.
In baseball
Yainer Díaz had his first career two-homer game and Jeremy Peña added a two-run shot in his return from injury to lead the Houston Astros past the Colorado Rockies, 6-4, on Wednesday afternoon.
Díaz had a solo home run in the second, and his two-run homer made it 3-0 in the fourth. Peña’s home run came later in that inning to push the lead to 5-0. He returned after missing five games with a stiff neck.
The Rockies cut the lead to 5-4 on a homer by Randal Grichuk in the seventh, but Houston added an insurance run in the bottom of the inning to sweep the two-game series and secure a fourth straight victory.
