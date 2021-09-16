Girls soccer
Tessa Carpenter scored two goals, including the game-winner in double overtime, as Bentworth slipped past host Monessen 2-1 in Class A Section 2 Thursday.
Monessen led 1-0 at halftime before Bentworth (1-2-1, 3-3-1) started its comeback.
- Waynesburg, behind a five-goal game by Ashlyn Basinger, rolled to a 7-0 win over host Brownsville in Class 2A Section 3.
Basinger also had two assists, figuring in every goal for the Raiders (1-1, 1-2). Kali Shriver contributed a goal and an assist, Emily Mahle scored one goal and Brynn Kirby had two assists.
- Morgan Einodshofer scored five goals to power Belle Vernon to an 11-0 win over Albert Gallatin in Class 3A Section 2.
Laurel Lehnhardt scored a pair of goals for the Leopards (2-2, 4-2). Farrah Reader had four assists and Kataira Rhodes contributed three helpers.
- Laurel Highlands remained one game out of first place in Class 3A Section 2 with a 3-1 victory over Trinity in Uniontown.
Alyssa Clutter scored the only goal for Trinity (1-2, 1-3). LH is 3-1 in section and 4-1 overall.
- Seton-LaSalle used a goal by Michelle Defide to slip past Chartiers-Houston 1-0 in a match between top teams in Class A Section 2.
- Casey Breier and Jillian Marvin each scored a goal as Peters Township blanked Bethel Park 2-0 in Class 4A Section 2 on Wednesday night.
Bella Spergel and CeCe Scott asisted on the goals and goalkepper Emma Burrows had the shutout as PT improved to 2-1-1 in section and 3-2-1 overall.
Field hockey
Peters Township defeated Upper St Clair 2-0 Thursday, getting goals from Karson Martin and Ella Liebscher.
Peters Township received goals from different players and blanked Allderdice 5-0 on Wednesday.
Sofia Forlini, Serafina Forlini, Liebscher, Annabelle Powell and Maddy Holmes had the goals for the Indians.
Boys soccer
- Brentwood scored two second-half goals and defeated Chartiers-Houston 3-0 in Class A Section 4 on Thursday.
- Belle Vernon scored three goals in the second half for a 4-1 victory over visiting Washington in Section 3-AAA on Wednesday.
Daniel Sassak and Trevor Kovatch scored in the second half. The scoring closed on a Washington own goal.
Sassak netted the lone goal of the first half.
Belle Vernon remains undefeated in section play, improving to 4-0.
- Eben McIntire scored the first four goals for Charleroi as the Cougars defeated Waynesburg 5-0 in Section 3-AA Wednesday.
Ty Patterson assisted on McIntire’s two goals in the first half. McIntire then scored the first two goals of the second half. Dom Yocolano also scored for Charleroi (4-0, 4-0).
Waynesburg slips to 1-2 in the section and 1-5 overall.
In the majors
Yankees reliever Clay Holmes threw a wild pitch with two outs in the ninth inning that let the tying run score, then Austin Hays chopped an RBI single in the 10th that lifted the Baltimore Orioles to a 3-2 win Thursday night, dropping New York back in the AL wild-card race.
The Yankees fell a half-game behind idle Toronto and Boston atop the AL wild-card standings. New York had won three in a row.