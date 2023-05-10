Maulet released
The Pittsburgh Steelers released veteran cornerback Arthur Maulet on Wednesday.
Maulet, who would be entering his eighth year in the NFL, spent the last two seasons with the Steelers. He played in every game, starting eight over the two seasons.
In 2022, Maulet played in 17 games, with six starts. He had 46 tackles, two tackles for a loss, two sacks, one interception, three passes defensed and one forced fumble. He also had 13 tackles on special teams.
College baseball
Sophomore first baseman Payton Conte hit a solo home run in the top of the 11th inning, giving California University a 2-1 victory over East Stroudsburg in the opening game Wednesday in the PSAC tournament at Slippery Rock.
Cal improves to 29-19 and advances to the double-elimination portion of the tournament against Seton Hill Thursday at 10 a.m.
Cal took a 1-0 lead in the fourth before ESU tied the score in the bottom of the eighth. Conte delivered the go-ahead solo homer to left field on the first pitch of his at-bat with two outs in the 11th inning. Conte finished the game 3-for-5
Freshman pitcher Dylan Mathiesen was dazzling in a no-decision, yielding one run on three hits with seven strikeouts in eight innings.
Freshman reliever Jake Kramer was the winner with three scoreless innings.
High school baseball
Burgettstown clinched at least a share of the Class 2A Section 1 championship by winning twice Tuesday. The Blue Devils defeated Frazier 8-0 in the afternoon and rolled to an 18-5 win over Washington in five innings at Wild Things Park at night.
The wins put Burgettstown at 10-1 in the section and 12-3 overall. The Blue Devils can wrap up the outright section title today with a win over Washington in the section finale.
Against Frazier, winning pitcher Andrew Bredel dominated by throwing a one-hit shutout with 14 strikeouts. He walked only one batter.
Wyatt Stevenson doubled and drove in three runs. Bredel and Brodie Kuzior also doubled. Kuzior was 3-for-4 with two RBI.
Against Washington, Kuzior and Matthew Bredel each drove in three runs and the Blue Devils took advantage of 12 walks by Prexies pitching. Eric Kovach was the winning pitcher.
Ian Callan had two doubles, Michael Shallcross doubled and Anthony Adkins smacked a triple for Washington (1-10, 4-12).
- Waynesburg clinched a Class 3A playoff berth by winning the second game of a Section 4 doubleheader against Mount Pleasant, 5-4.
Mount Pleasant won the opener, 8-1, to clinch a postseason spot.
Both game were five innings in length.
Waynesburg (6-5, 8-6) has one section game remaining, Thursday against McGuffey (5-6, 9-7). A Waynesburg win eliminates the Highlanders from playoff contention. But if McGuffey wins, then the Highlanders create a three-way tie for third place with Waynesburg and Mount Pleasant (6-6, 7-9), which would put all three teams in the playoffs.
Alex VanSickle had a two-run single during Waynesburg’s three-run fourth inning that sent the Raiders to the win. Trenton Zupper was the winning pitcher with Mason Switalski getting the final out for a save.
- Playoff-bound Fort Cherry ran its winning streak to seven with a 13-3 win at Mapletown in Class A Section 1.
Winning pitcher Adam Wolfe drove in three runs, and Luke Sweder and Blake Sweder combined for six hits and five runs.
FC is 7-4 in section and 10-8 overall.
- Avella put up seven early runs and held on for a 9-8 win over visiting Bentworth in a non-section game.
The Eagles (10-6), who have clinched a Class A playoff berth, scored six times in the second inning to take a 7-5 lead. Bentworth (9-9) twice closed to within one run but could not regain the lead.
Colton Burchianti, Cole Jaworowski, winning pitcher Brian Martos and Bryce Wright each hit a double for Avella. Isaiah Bradick was 3-for-4.
Bentworth, which has clinched a playoff berth in Class 2A, had eight hits, all singles.
High school softball
Hannah Wood went 3-for-3 with a home run, sparking Waynesburg to a 9-3 win Wednesday at McGuffey in Class 3A Section 4.
The section champion Raiders (10-0, 12-4) completed a perfect league schedule.
Gina Tedrow also homered for Waynesburg. Tedrow drove in three runs, as did Abbi Davis. Kendall Lemley was the winning pitcher.
Julia Barr had a tripled for playoff-bound McGuffey (5-5, 8-6). Roxanne Painter and Katelyn Henderson doubled.
- Bentworth clinched a playoff berth from Class 2A Section 3 with a 19-0 win over Beth-Center in five innings.
The Bearcats finish at 6-6 in the section (6-8 overall) and tied for fourth place with Fort Cherry. The Bearcats and Rangers split their season series, thus both teams advance to the postseason.
Winning pitcher Nora Lindley threw a three-hit shutout and went 4-for-5 with three doubles and three RBI. Zoie McDonald was 4-for-5 with a double and triple.
- Skylah Steban broke a scoreless tie with an RBI double in the top of the seventh inning and Brooke Bumer fired a five-hit shutout as playoff-bound Canon-McMillan defeated Baldwin 2-0 in Class 6A Section 1.
Steban’s double scored Emma Houk. Steban would score an insurance run on a Baldwin error.
The Big Macs finish at 6-10 in the section and are 7-11 overall.
- Madison Crump went 3-for-4 with two home runs and four RBI, Taylor Walsh struck out nine and Chartiers Valley snapped Trinity’s 13-game winning streak by beating the Hillers 9-2 in a non-section game.
It was the first loss since March for Trinity (14-2).
Miranda Rinehart had two hits, including a double, for the Hillers.
- It took West Greene only six outs to finish off a 12-2 win over California in five innings. The Class A Section 2 game was the completion of a suspended contest from Tuesday.
West Greene led 9-2 when play was resumed Wednesday and the Pioneers scored three runs in the top of the fifth inning and held California scorless in the bottom of the frame.
Lexi Six had a triple and three RBI, and London Whipkey went 3-for-4 with three runs, three RBI and a double to lead West Greene (8-4, 11-7). Payton Gilbert pitched the final four innings to get the win. Emmaline Beazell had a double and two RBI.
Megan Hartley hit a double for California.
- Talia Ross fired a two-hitter and smacked one of Belle Vernon’s three home runs as the leopards defeated Connellsville 10-1 in a non-section game.
Ross struck out 10 and took a shutout into the seventh inning.
Belle Vernon (14-4) also received homers from Gracie Sokol and Maren Metikosh. The latter had three RBI.
- Skylar Lemansky homered and drove in five runs as Peters Township routed winless Keystone Oaks 20-9 in a non-section game.
Sami Bewick also homered, Emerson Gatten went 4-for-4 with four RBI and every player in the Indians’ lineup had at least one hit. PT improved its record to 6-10.
