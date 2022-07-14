Dubrule added to FL All-Star game
The final roster spots for the Frontier League All-Star Game, which will be held Wednesday night at Wild Things Park, were filled Thursday with three manager selections for each team and one replacement for the West team.
Washington’s Tom Vaeth, who will manage the West, has added Wild Things second baseman Scotty Dubrule, Schaumburg second baseman Chase Dawson and Windy City pitcher Layne Schintz-Paxton.
The West also added Evansville pitcher Austin Grossman. He replaces the Otters’ Parker Brahams, who had his contract purchased this week by the Cincinnati Reds organization.
Vaeth also announced that Washington’s Rob Whalen (9-1, 2.94) will be the starting pitcher for the West team.
West Division manager Pat Scalabrini of Quebec added Trois-Rivieres outfielder L.P. Pelletier, Quebec pitcher Nick Horvath and New York outfielder David Vinsky.
In golf
Pauline Roussin made a hole-in-one and teamed with fellow rookie Dewi Weber to take a three-stroke lead Thursday in the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational, leaving Annika Sorenstam and Madelene Sagstrom five shots behind.
Tied with the 51-year-old Sorenstam and Sagstrom after an opening 5-under 65 in alternate-shot play Wednesday, Roussin and Weber had a 61 at Midland Country Club in the better-ball round to reach 14-under 126. The teams will play alternate shot Friday and finish Saturday with better ball.
The team of Waynesburg native Rachel Rohanna and Haylee Harford made the cut after shooting 64. They are at 5-under and traisl the leaders by nine shots.
Oregon football player dies in fall
Oregon Ducks tight end Spencer Webb has died after falling and striking his head on rock slides at a popular swimming lake near Eugene, Ore., authorities said.
The 22-year-old who was expected to play his fifth football season at the University of Oregon this fall was found about 100 yards (91 meters) down a steep trail Wednesday afternoon at Triangle Lake. He was unresponsive and could not be revived by paramedics or bystanders, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office said in statement.
More specific details about his death weren’t immediately available but authorities said it appeared to be accidental.
Webb was also a social media star. His TikTok account, where he often posted about his life and athletic achievements, had more than 550,000 followers.
In the NFL
Former All-Pro offensive tackle Mitch Schwartz, who helped the Kansas City Chiefs win their first Super Bowl in 50 years in 2019, announced his retirement Thursday because of lingering effects from a back injury.
The 33-year-old Schwartz, who had played in 134 consecutive games with Cleveland and Kansas City, hurt his back against Buffalo in October 2020. He had surgery in the offseason and skipped last year in the hopes of making a full recovery.
In basketball
Brittney Griner’s drug possession trial resumed Thursday with the head of the Russian club she plays for in the offseason and a teammate from that squad testifying in support of her character and what the WNBA star has meant for women’s basketball in the country.
Griner, who pleaded guilty last week, did not testify as expected at the third day of the trial. She has been detained in Russia since February, and the U.S. government is under pressure at home to do more to secure her freedom. Her guilty plea could be an effort to expedite the court proceedings so any negotiations about a prisoner exchange could move forward.
• Deandre Ayton finally has his new deal from the Phoenix Suns, who simply weren’t willing to let him get away for nothing.
A person with knowledge of the situation said the Suns quickly decided to match a $133 million, four-year offer sheet that Ayton agreed to Thursday with the Indiana Pacers.