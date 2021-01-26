Wrestling
Beth-Center moved its record to 11-1 with a 59-12 victory over West Greene in a Section 1 dual meet Tuesday night.
Gainings pins for the Bulldogs (3-0, 11-1) were Tyler Fisher (126), Kyle McCollum (132), Tyler Debnar (138), Tyler Berish (145), Alston Csutoros (189), Alex Lang (215) and Josh Deems (Hvy).
Seth Burns (106) had a fall for the Pioneers (2-1 in section).
PAC sets schedules for swimming
The Presidents’ Athletic Conference announced its men’s and women’s swimming and diving schedules for the 2021 regular season Tuesday afternoon.
The first dual meets are scheduled for Jan. 29 and the season will run through Feb. 23.
The W&J women will open at home against Franciscan on Feb. 2. The W&J men’s team opens at Bethany Feb. 9.
The PAC Championships are scheduled for March 1-5 at Grove City.
Wild Things add OF
The Washington Wild Things announced Tuesday they have signed outfielder Trevor McKinley.
McKinley is playing in the California Winter League, which is the official winter league of the Frontier League. He started his professional career with the East Side Diamond Hoppers of the United Shore League in 2020. McKinley played in 21 games for the Diamond Hoppers.
A Dadeville, Alabama, native, McKinley played college baseball at Nicholls State before transferring to Martin Methodist, an NAIA school in Tennessee. At Martin Methodist in 2019, McKinley hit .356 with 18 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 49 RBI.
“I’m excited to see firsthand what Trevor can do and how he can help us be a better club. He comes highly recommended by people I truly respect in the game,” said new Wild Things manager Tom Vaeth. “He has been working extremely hard this winter with a long-time hitting coach in the Rays’ organization who has raved about Trevor‘s progress.”
In baseball
The Philadelphia Phillies and two-time All-Star catcher J.T. Realmuto agreed on a $115.5 million, five-year contract, two people familiar with the deal told the Associated Press.
Both people spoke to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday because Realmuto’s deal was pending a successful physical.
Realmuto gets $20 million next season, of which $10 million is deferred, with $5 million each payable in 2026 and 2027. He gets $23,875,000 in each of the final four years.
- Left-handed reliever Brad Hand finalized a $10.5 million, one-year contract with the Washington Nationals, giving the team more strength and flexibility in the back end of its bullpen.
- Shortstop Marcus Semien agreed to an $18 million, one-year contract with the Toronto Blue Jays.
In the NHL
Buffalo captain Jack Eichel’s first goal of the season gave him some relief and provided a lift for the Sabres.
Eichel, Dylan Cozens and Tobias Rieder scored for Buffalo, which rallied for a 3-2 win over the New York Rangers on Tuesday night.
- Justin Schultz scored the go-ahead goal with 26.4 seconds left, Vitek Vanecek made 32 saves and the Washington Capitals beat the New York Islanders 3-2 despite another injury to a key player.
Schultz’s goal allowed the Capitals to narrowly avoid a fifth consecutive overtime game, which has never happened in franchise history.