Wild Things add experienced pitcher
Washington Wild Things, as they prepare for their 20th season of Frontier League baseball, have added another pitcher to the spring roster. Left-hander Sandro Cabrera, who spent five years in the San Francisco Giants farm system after signing as an international free agent, has been signed by Washington.
Cabrera, a Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic native, is 26 years old and reached as high as Class AA while with the Giants but was not able to pitch in 2021.
“Sandro is a young kid who is very eager to show what he can do and prove that he belongs back in an organization,” said manager Tom Vaeth. “He has a real good arm with ability to command his secondary stuff. It was the reason he was a top-20 prospect a few years ago in the Giants’ organization.”
Cabrera had a 19-13 record and nine saves in the Giants’ system. He pitched in 140 games (27 starts).
Walters to join WG Hall of Fame
Laura Walters, a West Greene educator for 37 years, has been selected as the West Greene 2022 Hall of Fame recipient.
Walters was hired in 1984 as a Special Education teacher. She was a strong role model for her peers and students as she not only taught, she coached several teams. She was the girls varsity basketball coach for three years, girls JV basketball coach for two years, 7th and 8th grade girls basketball coach for six years, and Central Greene’s assistant varsity softball coach for a year, but her passion and drive was coaching the Greene County Special Olympics team. For 20 years she coached basketball, bowling, and track and field Special Olympic sports teams.
Walters graduated from Carmichaels in 1979 and received her Bachelors of Science degree in Education from West Virginia University and her Special Education Supervisor papers from Pitt. She participated on the Carmichaels High School basketball team and was a member of the three Mikes section champion softball teams.
In the NBA
The Portland Trail Blazers traded Norman Powell and Robert Covington to the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday for Eric Bledsoe, Justise Winslow, rookie Keon Johnson and a second-round pick in 2025.
In college basketball
UCLA men’s basketball player Mac Etienne was arrested and cited on suspicion of misdemeanor assault after appearing to spit toward a fan after the Bruins lost a road game to Pac-12 rival Arizona, a University of Arizona police spokesman said Friday.
The alleged incident occurred Thursday as UCLA players left the McKale Center court and entered a tunnel to go to their locker room, said the spokesman, Officer Jesus Aguilar.
Etienne was allowed to go to the locker room and was then arrested, cited and released.
Local media outlets reported that fans jeered UCLA players when the incident occurred.