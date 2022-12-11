High School boys
Noah Thimons scored 22 points and Kiski Area earned a 90-59 victory over Belle Vernon (1-3) at the WCCA Showcase at Hempfield. Bart Martin added 15 points for the Cavaliers (2-2) and Isaiah Gonzalez and James Flemm scored 11 each. Zion Moore netted a game-high 33 points for the Leopards and Trevor Kovatch contributed 16 points.
Lorenzo Gardner scored 17 points as Monessen held off Burrell, 55-53, at the WCCA Showcase at Hempfield. Jaisean Blackman added 12 points for Monessen (3-1) while teammate Dante DeFelices chipped in 10 points. Macky Bennis scored a game-high 26 points for Burrell (1-3), which trailed by 10 at halftime.
High School wrestling
A pair of Waynesburg wrestlers took home titles from the prestigious Ironman Tournament hosted by Walsh Jesuit in Ohio. Rocco Welsh won his second title in the event, defeating Jarrel Miller of St. Edward, 13-4 in the 175-pound final. Mac Church defeated Western Reserve’s Sam Cartella, 2-1 in tiebreaker 1, in the 144-pound final.
• Trinity swept the day on its home mat and earned the program’s 800th victory in the process. Trinity defeated Penn-Trafford 57-18, North Allegheny 48-18, and Latrobe 45-24. Latrobe placed second and North Allegheny was third.
In the finals, Trinity’s Blake Reihner (139), Jackson Bruckner (145) and Robbie Allison (152) recorded consecutive pins to break open a match tied 12-12. Thomas Allison (127), Bodie Morgan (172) and Nick Fedorchak (189) also had pins for the Hillers. Heavyweight Ty Banco won by decision.
Luke Willochell (114), Wyatt Schmucker (160) and Corey Boerio (215) had pins for Latrobe. Leo Joseph (121) and Jacob Braun (133) won by decision.
