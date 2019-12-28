Wrestling
McGuffey High School’s wrestling program had two champions, six placewinners and finished fifth in the team standings Saturday at the two-day and 27-team Southmoreland Holiday Classic.
Rocco Ferraro (145) and Ethan Barr (160) led the way for the Highlanders, each winning their weight class. Ferraro won a 3-2 thriller over Nate McMaster of Butler in the championship round. Barr had a easier time as he steamrolled Austin Braodwater of Mysers dale in the finals.
Seth Burgdolt finished second at 170 pounds.
Nathan Yagle (132) and Garrett Broone (195) each placed sixth and the Highlanders’ Tasso Makripodis (Hvy) was an eight-place finisher.
Corry Area won the team title.
Wild Wild Western is Meadows’ top horse
Unraced at 2 and unheralded at 3 when he burst on the scene with outstanding performances in Pennsylvania Sires Stakes and the Delvin Miller Adios Pace for the Orchids, Wild Wild Western is the 2019 Horse of the Year at The Meadows. He also was named Pacer of the Year and 3-Year-Old Colt/Gelding Pacer of the Year.
Maewegonow, a hard-hitting mare who took on the track’s best all season, was named Trotter of the Year and Older Mare Trotter of the Year.
The awards were announced and presented at Saturday’s “Day of Champions” at The Meadows, when 10 other divisional champions also received their awards. The winners were selected by a vote of Meadows Standardbred Ownership Association (MSOA) members.
Source: Marlins sign Dickerson
Left fielder Corey Dickerson agreed to terms Saturday on a $17.5 million, two-year contract with the Miami Marlins, according to a person familiar with the deal.
The person spoke to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the agreement had not yet been announced.
Dickerson battled injuries last season but batted .304 with 12 homers, 59 RBIs and a .906 OPS in 78 games for the Phillies and Pirates. He’s a nine-year veteran and a career .286 hitter from the left side who made the American League All-Star team with the Rays in 2017, when he hit a career-best 27 homers.
Dickerson becomes the front-runner to start in left. Other contenders include veteran newcomer Matt Kemp, Harold Ramirez and Austin Dean.
