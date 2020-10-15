Kansas City signs Le’Veon Bell
The Kansas City Chiefs have signed running back Le’Veon Bell two days after he was released by the New York Jets.
The team announced the move Thursday to add another potential dynamic offensive player to an offense that already features Patrick Mahomes, Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce.
“Kansas City, #ChiefsKingdom, thank you for the opportunity let’s go!” Bell tweeted.
Bell was cut by the Jets after a disappointing tenure in New York that lasted less than two full seasons. Bell and coach Adam Gase appeared to not mesh since the running back signed a four-year, $52.5 million contract with $35 million guaranteed last year as a free agent.
Bell spent his first six NFL years in Pittsburgh, and was an All-Pro twice and ranking second in the NFL in yards from scrimmage with 7,996 from 2012-17.
He sat out the entire 2018 season in a contract dispute with the Steelers. He became a free agent and joined the Jets in March 2019 and was expected to be a dynamic presence in Gase’s offense.
Instead, Bell never consistently flashed the skills that made him one of the NFL’s best dual threat running backs before sitting out. He rushed for 789 yards and three touchdowns and also wasn’t as prominently featured in the passing game as expected, catching 66 passes for 461 yards and a score.
Boys soccer
Trinity won a share of the Class 3A Section 3 championship Thursday by defeating Ringgold 4-0 at Joe Montana Stadium.
The win makes Trinity 10-2 in the section and tied for first place with Belle Vernon. The Hillers and Leopards split their two section matchups, each winning by one goal on their home field.
Against Ringgold, the Hillers led by only 1-0 at halftime on a goal by Elijah Cincinnati with about three minutes left before halftime.
Trinity pulled away in the second half, getting goals from Aidan Belcastro and Kyle Fetcho to push its lead to 3-0 before Cincinnati capped the scoring with his second goal of the night and 92nd of his career.
Cincinnati, Belcastro and Jeremy Naser each had assists.
Hillers goalkeeper Colby Thomas recorded his 23rd career shutout.
- Daniel Sassak scored four goals and Belle Vernon defeated Beth-Center 7-0 in a non-section match.
Sassak had three of his goals in the first half when the Leopards (13-2).
- Playoff-bound Chartiers-Houston received four goals from Austin Arnold – all in the first half – and the Bucs defeated McGuffey 6-1 in Class 2A Section 3.
Tyler Weber and Brayden Oliverio also scored in the first half, which ended with C-H (7-3, 9-3) leading 6-0.
McGuffey’s Dylan Stewart spoiled C-H’s shutout bid with a goal in the second half. The Highlanders are 4-7 in section and 4-9 overall.
Girls soccer
Peters Township clinched the Class 4A Section 2 title Wednesday night with a 3-0 victory over visiting Canon-McMillan.
The Indians (8-1-1, 8-1-1) received goals from Bliss Plummer, CeCe Scott and Jillian Marvin. Maddie Schweiger, Bella Spergel and Irene Doleno were credited with assists and Emma Sawich was in goal for PT.
Canon-McMillan falls to 3-8-1.
- Ashylan Basinger had one goal and two assists, and Regan Carlson added one goal and an assist as Waynesburg blanked visiting McGuffey 3-0 Wednesday night in Class 2A Section 3.
Erin Fitch scored the other goal for the Raiders, who are 2-8 in section and 5-9 overall.
- Izzy laurita and Morgan Einodshofer each scored three goals to power belle Vernon to a 10-1 victory over Greensburg Salem in Class 3A Section 2 Thursday night.
Playoff-bound Belle Vernon is 9-2 in the section and 12-2 overall.
- A goal off a penalty kick by Annalisa Mariano and an unassisted tally by Amy Allen gave South Fayette a 2-1 win over Chartiers Valley in Class 3A Section 2.
Saban asymptomatic, but sidelined
Nick Saban won’t be allowed to coach No. 2 Alabama from home against third-ranked Georgia per NCAA guidelines, and also can’t be in the stadium while testing positive for COVID-19.
Saban said on his radio show Thursday night that he hasn’t had a fever or any symptoms and has still been able to perform all his normal work duties from home.
“I feel great, I don’t have any problems,” Saban said. “I’ve been able to do everything that I would do if I were working from (the office), whether it’s being in meetings, watching film with the coaches, watching practice film, have communication on the field that I can still correct players.”
He said offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian, a former Southern California and Washington head coach, will handle the head coaching decisions on the sideline during the game.
Alabama said earlier that Saban was evaluated by team doctor Jimmy Robinson Thursday “and is doing fine.”
“He is continuing to self-isolate and will remain in the SEC testing protocol while being evaluated daily,” the school said.
When asked if a coach who remained positive could coach from an isolated room at the stadium, SEC spokesman Herb Vincent cited CDC guidelines saying “people who are in isolation should stay home until it’s safe for them to be around others.”
