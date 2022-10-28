Cal men picked 3rd in PSAC poll
The California men’s basketball team was picked to finish in third place in the PSAC West preseason poll.
The Vulcans concluded last season with a 23-10 overall record and advanced to the NCAA tournament.
Three-time, defending league champion IUP received eight first-place votes and Mercyhurst received the remaining vote to place second in the poll. Pitt-Johnstown was slotted fourth. Slippery Rock and Gannon were positioned fifth and sixth, respectively, while Clarion, Edinboro and Seton Hill rounded out the West.
In the East, East Stroudsburg earned the top spot with seven first-place votes.
Former Georgia coach Dooley dies at 90
Vince Dooley, the football coach who guided Georgia for a quarter-century of success that included the 1980 national championship, died Friday. He was 90.
Dooley was hospitalized this month for what was described as a mild case of COVID-19, but he pronounced himself fully recovered and ready to attend his regular book-signing session at the campus bookstore before an Oct. 15 game against Vanderbilt.
Dooley had a career record of 201-77-10 while coaching the Bulldogs from 1964 to 1988, a stretch that included six Southeastern Conference titles and just one losing season.
He is the fourth-winningest coach in SEC history.
In the NFL
Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson will start Denver’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium after practicing Friday with “no limitations,” coach Nathaniel Hackett said.
Wilson was held out of last Sunday’s 16-9 loss to the New York Jets because of a strained hamstring.
