High school baseball
Winning pitcher Austyn Winkleblech hit a two-out tiebreaking double in the sixth inning, scoring Cameron Russell and giving Canon-McMillan a 6-5 win over Baldwin in a Class 6A Section 2 game Tuesday.
Baldwin (2-9, 4-12) had fallen behind 5-1 in the third inning but scored four times in the fourth to tie.
Winkleblech pitched a complete game, striking out nine. He also hit two doubles. Calvin Daniels tripled and Russell had a double for the Big Macs (8-3, 10-4), who have won three in a row.
- Winning pitcher Andrew Bredel fired a four-hitter and drove in three runs, leading Burgettstown to an 11-1 win over Bentworth in Class 2A Section 1.
The Blue Devils (7-1, 8-2) scored six runs in the second inning and five in the third. Wyatt Stevenson doubled for Burgettstown.
Bredel struck out eight and did not issue a walk.
- Liam Lohr drove in a pair of runs and Carmichels scored in each of the last five innings to beat Avella 8-3 and sweep the two-game series in Class A Section 1.
Winning pitcher Ayden Adamson allowed two runs over 5 2/3 innings and was backed by an offense that had eight hits and took advantage of four Avella errors.
Lohr and Robbie Wilson-Jones each had two hits for the Mikes, who moved into a first-place tie with California at 6-2.
Hayden Gatewood and Brian Humensky doubled for Avella (6-4, 9-4).
- Mason Switalski threw a one-hitter, Alex VanSickle and Austin Surber each drove in three runs and Waynesburg beat Southmoreland 12-0 in a five-inning game in Class 3A Section 4.
Waynesburg (4-4, 6-5) holds fourth place in the section heading into a key series next week against Mount Pleasant. The Raiders swept the two-game series from the Scotties (1-9, 1-11).
Switalski shut down Southmoreland, allowing only a double by Kadin Keefer. He did not issue a walk and struck out five.
Surber, VanSickle and Trent Stephenson doubled for the Raiders. Lincoln Pack had three singles.
- Charleroi scored seven runs in the first inning and went on to an 11-1 win over Frazier in five innings in Class 3A Section 4.
Winning pitcher Ben Shields twirled a three-hitter and helped his cause with a double and two RBI and a pair of runs. The Cougars are 8-2 in section and 10-3 overall. They have won their last four games, outscoring their opponents 33-1.
- Ringgold completed a two-game sweep of Laurel Highlands by winning 4-1 in Class 4A Section 2.
Winning pitcher Gianni Cantini and reliever Remington Lessman combined on a four-hitter with 13 strikeouts.
The Rams (4-4, 6-8) scored the only runs they would need in a two-run first inning. Hunter Mamie had a double for Ringgold’s only extra-base hit.
- South Fayette scored in all but one inning and defeated visiting Trinity 8-2 to sweep the two-game series in Class 5A Section 2.
One day after striking out 15 Trinity batters, South Fayette’s Tyler Pitzer homered, doubled, scored three times and drove in a pair of runs. Shawn Miller was 4-for-4 with a triple.
The Lions (5-3, 12-3) used four pitchers who combined on a six-hitter. Gibson Havanis had a double and single for the Hillers (3-5, 4-6).
- Jefferson-Morgan forged a seven-run lead, then had to hold off a seventh-inning rally to beat Mapletown 7-5 in Class A Section 1.
Brody Ross pitched a complete game and hit a triple for J-M (4-6, 5-9). John Woodward had three singles.
A.J. Vanata hit a three-run homer in the seventh inning for Mapletown (1-7, 2-8).
- Trenton Wible doubled, tripled and scored twice, sparking Brownsville to a 5-3 win over McGuffey in Class 3A Section 4.
Winning pitcher Hunter Pelehac allowed one earned run in a complete game, striking out eight.
Jacob Ross had three hits, including a double, for McGuffey (5-3, 9-4). Ryan Keith also doubled.
- Winning pitcher Adam Wolfe drove in two runs as Fort Cherry defeated host West Greene 4-3 in Class A Section 1.
The Rangers (4-4, 7-7) swept the two-game series. Fort Cherry led 4-1 before West Greene (3-5, 7-7) scored single runs in the sixth and seventh innings. The Pioneers left the potential tying run on third base in the seventh.
Matt Sieg tripled and Blake Sweder doubled for Fort Cherry. West Greene’s Ian VanDyne had a double and two RBI.
- Braden Coyle’s bases-loaded single with one out in the bottom of the eighth drove in the winning run as Upper St. Clair edged Peters Township 2-1 in Class 5A Section 2 late Monday night.
Peters Township (3-4, 6-6) had taken a 1-0 lead only four batters into the game but the Indians were held scoreless the rest of the way. PT scored when Will Somers’ sacrifice fly sent home Steve Laurence.
USC pitcher Peter Janoski threw a complete game, allowing four hits.
PT’s Zach Miner also went the distance. He did not allow an earned run or a walk.
- Lane Camden drove in four runs to lead Chartiers-Houston to a 15-5 five-inning win over Washington in Class 2A Section 1.
The win keeps C-H (7-1, 12-2) tied for first place with Burgettstown.
C-H’s Dominic Cumer scored three runs, and Keegan Kosek and Anthony Romano doubled. Joe Wilson had a double for Wash High (1-7, 4-9).
High school softball
Fort Cherry ran its winning streak to four with a 10-0 victory over Washington in a five-inning Class 2A Section 3 game Tuesday.
The Rangers (6-4, 7-6), who have climbed into the playoff race, scored in only two innings, a four-run third and six-run fourth.
Trista Fehl-Gariglio had a double and triple for the Rangers, Carman Lucas doubled and Kaylee Weinbrenner tripled to back the winning pitching of Abygale Hall, who tossed a five-hitter.
- Meadows Ferri went 3-for-3 with a double, two home runs, four RBI and pitched a one-hit shutout as Chartiers-Houston blanked Avella 16-0 in four innings in Class A Section 2.
Ferri struck out nine and did not walk a batter. The lone hit for Avella was a single by Sydney Strope.
Lauren Rush and Ella Richey also homered for the Bucs (7-2, 8-5). Emily Swarrow was 3-for-3.
- Justina Giles threw a shutout and Camryn Hummel, the No. 8 hitter in the Our Lady of the Sacred Heart batting order, homered and drove in six runs as the Chargers defeated host Burgettstown 15-0 in five innings in Class 2A Section 3.
OLSH (8-1, 10-2) scored six times in the third inning and added eight more in the fifth.
Giles held Burgettstown (5-3, 8-5) to four hits, including two by Peyton Mermon.
Wild Things take 2 pitchers in draft
The Wild Things selected two pitchers Tuesday in the Frontier League player draft that concluded a two-day open tryout at in Sauget, Ill.
Washington chose Tim Sabo, a native of Beaver County, in the first round (16th overall) and 31-year-old Joseph Brennan, who was a former college football player before emabrking on his baseball career, in the second round.
Sabo pitched most recently at Florida Southern in 2020. Brennan was a quarterback at Wisconsin and served as Russell Wilson’s backup before transferring to Towson. He last played in the Empire League in 2021.
