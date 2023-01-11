In the NFL
When it comes to Lamar Jackson, no news feels like bad news for Baltimore fans.
The Ravens practiced Wednesday in preparation for their playoff opener at Cincinnati, and Jackson again was absent. If there was any remaining hope that the star quarterback could make a dramatic return for the postseason at full strength, that took a substantial hit. In fact, nothing seemed to have changed.
Coach John Harbaugh again said there was no real update on the injured knee that kept Jackson out for the final five games of the regular season – although he did indicate that he could be comfortable putting a player on the field for a game if he’s not quite 100%.
- Roquan Smith made quite an impression in just a half-season with Baltimore.
The Ravens signed Smith to a contract extension, agreeing to a five-year deal with the star linebacker who arrived in a midseason trade from Chicago and helped his new team secure a playoff spot with a stout defensive effort down the stretch.
The team announced the extension Wednesday – the same day local media announced that Smith had been voted team MVP despite playing in only nine games for the Ravens.
In auto racing
Jimmie Johnson revealed his rebranded NASCAR team and said he will drive the No. 84 – the reverse of his longtime No. 48 – when the seven-time champion competes for Legacy Motor Club.
Legacy Motor Club replaces Petty GMS, the name the two-car Cup team had last year when Maury Gallagher became the primary owner of Richard Petty’s organization. Johnson bought into the ownership group in November, and with two of NASCAR’s seven-time champions part of the team, the name change was fitting.
Legacy M.C. will field a pair of full-time Chevrolets for Erik Jones in Petty’s famed No. 43, and Noah Gragson will join the team in the No. 42 this season. Johnson, who has so far only announced he will enter the Daytona 500 next month, will pilot the No. 84 when he races.
In the NHL
Travis Konecny had a hat trick, and Owen Tippett and Scott Laughton also scored to lead the surging Philadelphia Flyers to a 5-3 win over the Washington Capitals on Wednesday night.
Marcus Johansson and T.J. Oshie beat Carter Hart for two straight goals in the third for Washington that trimmed the lead to 4-3. Hart held on the rest of the way and finished with 26 saves.
- Boston’s Jim Montgomery will coach the Atlantic Division, Carolina’s Rod Brind’Amour the Metropolitan, Dallas’ Peter DeBoer the Central and Vegas’ Bruce Cassidy the Pacific at NHL All-Star Weekend.
They were chosen because each of their teams is atop the division at the midway point of the season. The league announced the All-Star coaches Wednesday, less than a week after revealing the first 32 players picked for the Feb. 3-4 event in Sunrise, Florida.
Montgomery’s Bruins are atop the league standings at 68 points and on pace to break the record for the best regular season in NHL history. DeBoer’s Stars and Cassidy’s Golden Knights are tied for first in the Western Conference.
In the NBA
Jaylen Brown scored a season-high 41 points and had 12 rebounds and the Boston Celtics won their fourth straight game, holding off the New Orleans Pelicans 125-114 Wednesday night.
Jayson Tatum added 31 points and 10 rebounds, Malcolm Brogdon scored 20 points, and Al Horford had 14, making four 3-pointers. The Celtics have won their last five home games.
- Kyle Kuzma broke a tie with a 3-pointer with 5.7 seconds left and the Washington Wizards beat the Chicago Bulls 100-97 on Wednesday night.
Following a timeout, Kuzma drove to his right and hit a leaning shot as he floated toward the Wizards’ bench.
Zach LaVine missed a 16-footer for Chicago with 2.3 seconds left, with Deni Avdija grabbing the last of his career-high 20 rebounds for Washington.
