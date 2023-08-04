Caps’ Wilson signs 7-year extension
Tom Wilson is staying with the Washington Capitals for the long term after getting a new contract that could keep the homegrown power forward with the team for his entire NHL career.
Wilson signed a seven-year extension worth $45.5 million on Friday, a deal that keeps him from hitting free agency next summer. Instead, he will count $6.5 million against the salary cap from the time the new contract kicks in for the 2024-25 season through 2031.
Wilson, who will be 30 when the new contract begins, has been an important part of the Capitals’ core for a decade after they drafted him in the first round in 2012. He had 15 points in 21 games on their 2018 Stanley Cup run.
Braves blank red-hot Cubs
Max Fried dominated through six innings in his return from the injured list, and the Atlanta Braves cooled off the Chicago Cubs 8-0 on Friday.
Sean Murphy and Marcell Ozuna homered on back-to-back pitches in Atlanta’s seven-run fourth inning. Austin Riley connected in the seventh, and Ronald Acuña Jr. finished with three hits.
Major league-leading Atlanta earned its third straight win and sixth in seven games overall.
Fried (3-1), a runner-up for the NL Cy Young Award last season, struck out eight before exiting after 72 pitches.
Shibuno leads Women’s Scottish Open
Hinako Shibuno birdied the final hole Friday to maintain a two-shot lead at the Women’s Scottish Open after a 4-under 68 in the second round.
The Japanese player started her round with a bogey but was flawless after that with five birdies overall for a 12-under total of 132.
Maja Stark of Sweden had the best round of the day to surge into second place after a 7-under 65 that included five straight birdies on the back nine. That came after she struggled with a persistent headache on the front nine.
Four NFL players suspended
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Dee Eskridge, New Orleans star running back Alvin Kamara and Indianapolis defensive back Chris Lammons and Kansas City defensive end Charles Omenihu were suspended Friday by the NFL.
Eskridge and Omenihu will sit out the first six games of the regular season for violating the league’s personal conduct policy, while Kamara and Lammons were hit with a three-game suspension because of their involvement in a February 2022 fight in Las Vegas.
Omenihu, who was involved in an alleged domestic violence incident in January, remains eligible to participate in the Chiefs’ three preseason games but cannot play until Week 7. He started three games and appeared in 17 for San Francisco last season.
Eskridge’s representatives say that he was arrested on misdemeanor charges following an incident with his child’s mother in February, and that Eskridge has entered into a therapy program where the charges will be dismissed following completion.
Kamara and Lammons pleaded no contest to misdemeanor charges last month in a deal with prosecutors in Las Vegas that avoided trial and potential jail time.
