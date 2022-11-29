Wild Things re-sign reliever James
The Washington Wild Things have re-signed relief pitcher Christian James for the 2023 Frontier League season.
James’ first season in Washington saw him lead the team in appearances with 42 and post a 3-1 record with four saves. In 52 innings, James walked only 15 and struck out 50.
The 2023 season will be James’ seventh in pro ball.
“He’s a huge piece in the makeup of our bullpen. Getting him back for next year was a top priority. He’s a guy who I have total confidence giving the ball to him at any time,” said manager Tom Vaeth. “More importantly, he’s a leader in our clubhouse. He’s very well-liked and respected by his teammates and I know without any doubt they will all be happy to hear he is coming back.”
In the NFL
The NFL has moved the Dec. 11 game between the Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Chargers to “Sunday Night Football.”
The game will kick off at 8:20 p.m. EST on NBC, with the matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos moving to 4:05 p.m. EST on CBS.
- Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers says he expects to play Sunday at Chicago after a rib injury knocked him out of a 40-33 loss at Philadelphia.
“I got good news with the scans yesterday, so I plan on playing this week,” Rodgers said Tuesday.
In the NBA
Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns will miss multiple weeks with a strained right calf muscle that occurred in the team’s most recent game.
Towns was hurt midway through the third quarter Monday night in Minnesota’s 142-127 loss at Washington. He was helped off the court and unable to put weight on his leg.
- Julius Randle scored a season-high 36 points, and the New York Knicks extended their win streak against the Detroit Pistons to 11 games with a 140-110 victory Tuesday night.
Quentin Grimes, RJ Barrett and Jalen Brunson each scored 16 points for New York, which had lost four of five. Mitchell Robinson grabbed 13 rebounds, and reserve Immanuel Quickley had 15 points.
In the NHL
The Dallas Stars have signed center Roope Hintz, a nearly point-a-game player in the prime of his career, to a $67.6 million, eight-year contract extension.
The 26-year-old Hintz has 88 goals and 106 assists in his 261 games over five seasons, all with Dallas, including 139 points in 142 games since the start of the 2020-21 season.
The Finland native set career highs with 37 goals and 35 assists last season, and has eight goals and 16 assists in 22 games this season for the Central Division-leading Stars.
- Taylor Hall scored twice and the Boston Bruins extended their NHL-record streak of home victories to open a season to 13 games with a 3-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday night.
Backup goalie Jeremy Swayman made 27 saves and Brad Marchand added an empty-netter for the Bruins, whose 3-2 overtime win over Carolina on Friday broke the record of 11 set by the 1963-64 Chicago Blackhawks and matched by the Florida Panthers last season.
In college basketball
Coleman Hawkins had 15 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists, and No. 16 Illinois thumped Syracuse 73-44 in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge on Tuesday night.
Neither team shot well, but Illinois (6-1) hit 6 of its 15 3-point attempts in the second half to send the Orange (3-4) home with their third straight loss.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.