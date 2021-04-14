High school baseball
McGuffey stretched its winning streak to five games by defeating Yough 12-8 in Class 3A Section 4.
The Highlanders (4-0, 5-1) broke an 8-8 tie by scoring four times in the top of the seventh inning, the go-ahead run being driven in on a single by Brock Wallace. Two batters later, Jake Orr blasted a three-run double.
Yough (1-3, 1-5) had forged a 7-2 lead by scoring seven runs in the third inning. McGuffey then scored 10 of game’s final 11 runs.
Luke Wagner had a triple for the Highlanders and Austin Beattie was the winning pitcher with two innings of scoreless relief. Beattie went 3-for-4.
- South Fayette scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning as the Lions defeated visiting West Allegheny 8-4 in Class 5A Section 3.
South Fayette (3-1, 7-1) were locked in a 4-4 tie before Chase Krewson drove in a pair of runs with a single and Michael DiMartini followed with a two-run double.
Noah Scheel was the winning pitcher in relief. He threw one pitch in the game, getting the final out in the top of the sixth.
The teams split the two-game series. West Allegheny is 3-1 in section and 4-2 overall.
- Undefeated Seton LaSalle scored three runs in the top of the seventh inning to pull away for a 6-2 win over Fort Cherry in Class 2A Section 4.
Winning pitcher Ethan Parker struck out nine and was supported by a three-run homer by Brian Vogel and a solo shot by Gio Lonero.
Fort Cherry (4-2, 5-2) dropped both games in the series, the Rangers’ only losses of the season.
- Our Lady of Sacred Heart remained unbeaten in Class A Section 1 with a 6-2 win at Avella.
The Chargers scored four runs in the third inning and two in the fifth. Michael Lazzaro, Nick Price and Joe Greff each doubled as OLSH moved to 2-0 in the section and 3-3 overall.
Avella (0-6, 0-8) was held to three hits.
- California, powered by seven extra-base hits, rolled to a 19-4 win in four innings over Bentworth in Class 2A Section 1.
Fred Conard led the way for the Trojans (2-2, 3-3) by going 4-for-4 with two doubles, four runs and a pair of RBI. Payton Conte was 3-for-3 with a double and three RBI, and Jordan Kearns had two doubles and scored three times. Brody Conner had a double and drove in three runs. Hunter Assad tripled with three RBI.
Winning pitcher Jacob Piktel threw a complete game five-hitter and struck out six.
- Winning pitcher Corey Wise threw a three-hitter and Hunter Hamilton smacked two doubles in West Greene’s 14-1 five-inning win over Bishop Canevin in Class A Section 2 on Tuesday.
Wise helped his cause with a double and Nathan Reid belted a triple as the Pioneers improved to 3-1 in the section and 4-1 overall.
High school softball
- Ehralyn Eisiminger went 4-for-4 with a home run, double and six RBI, powering Waynesburg to an 11-5 win over vsitiing South Allegheny in Class 3A Section 3.
Eisiminger had two of the nine extra-base hits by the raiders (2-0, 5-1), who took control early by scoring six runs in the first inning. Lilly Rush and Brooke Coss hit home runs, Paige Jones smacked two doubles, and Kyle Goodman, Kendall Lemley and Hannah Wood each had a double.
Pitchers Meghan Braun and Lemley combined on a six-hitter.
- Lexie Vetter threw a three-inning no-hitter and South Fayette belted five doubles in a 15-0 victory over winless Western Beaver in Class 5A Section 4.
The win keeps South Fayette (3-0, 6-0) atop the section and undefeated.
Vetter struck out four and issued only one walk. She also hit one of the Lions’ doubles. Delaney Horner, Haley Nicholson, Rylee Rohbeck and Aliya Schraeder also doubled, and Hannah Binek scored three runs.
- Nicole Palmer fired a four-hit shutout and struck out 10 as Frazier blanked host Carmichaels 2-0 in a battle for first place in Class 2A Section 3.
Frazier (3-0, 5-3) scored two runs in the third inning, the first coming on a triple by Madison Bednar. Carmichaels pitcher Emma Holaren tossed a five-hitter and struck out eight.
Madison Ellsworth had a double for Carmichaels (2-1, 4-4).
- McKenna DeUnger drove in four runs, Kylie Quigley struck out 10 and Charleroi belted eight extra-base hits in a 12-1 five-inning victory over Beth-Center in Class 2A Section 3.
Charleroi (2-2, 4-5) scored 11 of its runs in the first three innings, when DeUnger drove in all her runs. DeUnger went 3-for-4 with a home run and two doubles.
Leena Henderson homered for the Cougars, Riley Jones and Quigley tripled, and Jones and Faith Martin each doubled. Henderson and Jones finished with three hits apiece.
- Elizabeth Kubancek hit a two-run double with no outs in the bottom of the seventh inning to give Mt. Lebanon a 7-6 come-from-behind win over Canon-McMillan in Class 6A Section 1.
The Big Macs (0-1, 2-3) took a 6-3 lead by scoring four times in the fifth inning, the final two runs coming on a home run by Sophia Duke.
Deirdre Flaherty went 3-for-3 with a home run and double for Mt. Lebo (2-1, 6-3).
- Justena Giles threw a five-hitter and helped her cause by going 2-for-4 with a double, triple and four RBI as undefeated Our Lady of the Sacred Heart defeated visiting Fort Cherry 8-2 in a battle of the top two teams in Class 2A Section 1.
Giles came within one inning of shutout as Fort Cherry (2-1, 3-3) scored twice in the top of the seventh inning on a double by Macey Roble.
OLSH improved to 3-0 in section and 5-0 overall.
- Gracie Sokol had a game-winning single in the bottom of the seventh inning as Belle Vernon rallied to beat Ringgold 6-5 in Class 4A Section 2.
Upset-minded Ringgold (0-4, 0-6) led 5-3 entering the bottom of the seventh but the Leopards scored three times with two outs. Sophie Godzak drove in two runs to tie the game and set up Sokol’s heroics.
Godzak, Sokol, and Abby Fabin each had two RBI for the Leopards (2-1, 6-3). Ashley Joll had a double.
Danielle Vecchio doubled for Ringgold.
- West Greene did all its scoring in the first innings and defeated host Greensburg Central Catholic 4-1 in Class A Section 2.
After building the 4-0 lead, the Pioneers (2-0, 6-1) turned the game over to pitcher Kiley Meek, who scattered seven hits and struck out eight.
West Greene had nine hits, including a double by London Whipkey. Katie Lampe, Olivia Kiger, Taylor Karvan and Whipkey each had a run-scoring hit.
In the NHL
Mats Zuccarello scored twice and Nick Bonino had a goal and two assists Wednesday to lead the Minnesota Wild past the Arizona Coyotes 5-2.
- Buffalo Sabres captain Jack Eichel won’t play the rest of the season because of a neck injury.
The team said Wednesday that Eichel has a herniated disk and is expected to be healthy for the start of next season. The 24-year-old center hasn’t played since March 7.
In the NBA
Khris Middleton had 27 points, eight rebounds and seven assists in three quarters, as the Milwaukee Bucks breezed to a 130-105 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday.