Boys soccer
Goals by Andrew Massucci and Alex Grim and four saves by goalkeeper Derek Ligouri was all Peters Township needed Thursday as the Indians blanked Bethel Park 2-0 in Class 4A Section 2.
The win keep PT (6-0-1, 7-0-1) unbeaten in the section. The Indians have won seven in a row after opening the season with a 2-2 tie with Bethel Park.
The Black Hawks are 2-4-1 both in the section and overall.
- Brentwood scored a second-half goal to edge Bentworth 2-1 in Class A Section 4.
Bentworth’s Jerzy Timlin scored in the first half, which ended tied at 1-1.
Bentworth had a big night Wednesday when it routed California, 11-0
Timlin led the way with four goals and Julian Hays contributed three. Landon Urcho, Colton Hustava, Zack Pysh and Tanner Kinney each had one goal for the Bearcats, who are 3-5 in the section and 3-5 overall.
Girls soccer
Bentworth’s seven-game winning streak came unraveled Thursday night as the Bearcats lost to undefeated Steel Valley 5-0 in Class A Section 2 at Campbell Field in Munhall.
Kelsey Salopek led the way for Steel Valley (6-0, 7-0) with three goals.
“We just never really created as many opportunities as we needed to score and relieve some pressure,” Bentworth coach Tyler Hamstra said. “We played well overall but definitely not perfect enough for us to win against them. Kelsey is the best player in the section and she gave us too many issues. Steel Valley had a great night.”
- Ashley Horvath’s goal with 16-58 remaining broke a tie and gave Chartiers-Houston a 5-4 win over host Charleroi in Section 2-A.
The first half ended tied 3-3 before Lexi Durkacs’ goal gave C-H (4-3, 4-4) a 4-3 lead. Charleroi (2-5, 2-7) tied the score again, but Horvath provided the game-winner.
Bella Coratto had a huge game for Charleroi, scoring three times. McKenna Deunger had the Cougars’ other goal.
Alyssa Wright scored 3 goals for C-H.
- Belle Vernon scored three goals in the first 10 minutes and never looked back en route to a 7-0 win over Laurel Highlands. Morgan Einodshofer led the way with three goals. The Leopards improve to 6-1 in the section and 8-1 overall.
- Class 4A Section 2 leader Peters Township received two goals from Sarah Heisinger and defeated Baldwin 4-0 Wednesday night.
The win improves PT to 5-1 in section and overall.
CeCe Scott and Hannah Clark each scored one goal for the Indians and goalkeepers Emma Sawich and Emma Burrows combined for the shutout.
- Upper St. Clair was a 4-1 winner over Canon-McMillan in Class 4A Section 2 Wednesday night. Emily Gross had the lone goal for the Big Macs (1-5, 1-5). USC is 3-2, 3-2.
Mountain West sets football schedule
The Mountain West released its revised schedule and said the two teams with the highest conference winning percentage will meet in the championship game.
The league is skipping the traditional two-division format to allow “maximum flexibility given the various constraints which had to be considered,” Commissioner Craig Thompson explained in a release Thursday.
The teams are scheduled to play eight games, beginning Oct. 24. The championship contest is slated for Dec. 19 and the host team will be the one with the highest winning percentage in conference games only.
Air Force will play six conference games, in addition to matchups against service academy rivals Navy and Army in the annual Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy competition.
