In the NBA
The Milwaukee Bucks are staying home for Christmas, which is becoming an annual perk for reigning NBA champions.
The NBA released the schedule for the Dec. 25 quintupleheader on Tuesday, and the Bucks will play host to the Boston Celtics in the second of the day’s games. It marks the eighth consecutive season in which the reigning champion has gotten to play at home for the holiday.
Also set for Christmas this year: Atlanta opens the day at New York, Golden State visits reigning Western Conference champion Phoenix, Brooklyn plays at the Los Angeles Lakers, and Denver goes to Utah in the day’s finale.
The full season schedule will be released Friday afternoon, the NBA said. The league is returning to an 82-game season after playing a 72-game slate last season because of the pandemic, and it is expected that the Toronto Raptors – who spent last season playing home games in Tampa, Florida – will be allowed to play in their home city again this season.
Atlanta’s Christmas game will be its first since 1989, ending what was the longest drought in the NBA among franchises with at least one Christmas appearance. Charlotte and Memphis have yet to play on the holiday.
Big 12 teams could face virus forfeits
Big 12 teams unable to play a game this fall because of COVID-19, or any other reasons, will have to forfeit and be given a loss in the conference standings.
The Big 12 released its game threshold policy Tuesday. A no contest would be declared only if both teams are unable to compete, and there are no plans to make up any games not played as scheduled.
Roster thresholds that were in effect for the Big 12 last season are no longer in play. Teams without at least 53 available players, and a minimum number at certain positions, could get a no contest declared last year if unable to play and unable to reschedule the game.
The Big 12 said a forfeit can happen at any point before a completed contest, and when possible would occur prior to the visiting team traveled to the game site.
Both teams would be deemed to have played the game for the purposes of conference standings only, with the team not forfeiting being credited with a win.
Pac-12 officials said last week that its teams that cannot play because of COVID-19 issues will likely be forced to forfeit games.
In the NFL
The Seattle Seahawks signed safety Jamal Adams to a four-year contract extension Tuesday that is expected to make the former All-Pro the highest-paid safety in the NFL.
Adams was on the practice field for the first time this training camp after the deal was signed and announced by the team. NFL Network first reported the agreement, which is expected to be worth up to $70 million and includes $38 million guaranteed.
Adams had been “holding in” since the start of training camp while waiting for a new deal to get done with his rookie contract set to expire after this season. Adams had been attending meetings but hadn’t been participating in on-field activities.
Adams, 25, was acquired from the New York Jets in a massive trade last summer, a deal that cost Seattle two first-round picks.
- Jadeveon Clowney worked on his conditioning off to the side. Myles Garrett ran – before practice – and then wasn’t seen again.
For the second straight week, Cleveland’s bookend defenders are on the shelf.
Following a day off, the Browns resumed training camp on Tuesday, but once again Garrett and Clowney were limited by injuries.
Garrett is dealing with a hamstring issue while Clowney, who has been slowed by injuries throughout his NFL career and had season-ending knee surgery in 2020, has an unspecified injury.
Garrett last practiced on Aug. 8 at FirstEnergy Stadium. With general manager Andrew Berry and a member of the training staff watching, Garrett tested his hamstring along with cornerback Denzel Ward with some short sprints before Tuesday’s workout.
- Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith participated in some team drills at Tuesday’s practice, continuing his return from a knee sprain.
The reigning Heisman Trophy winner’s status is still uncertain for Thursday night’s preseason game against New England. Smith got hurt two weeks ago in what he called a “freak” injury when a defender fell on him.
The Carolina Panthers traded 2020 second-round draft pick Greg Little to the Miami Dolphins for a seventh-round draft pick in 2022 and placed cornerback Troy Pride Jr. on injured reserve with a knee injury.