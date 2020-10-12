In the NFL
The Atlanta Falcons have named defensive coordinator Raheem Morris interim head coach after firing Dan Quinn.
Morris is in his sixth season with the Falcons and his first season as defensive coordinator.
The Falcons fired Quinn on Sunday night, hours after the team fell to 0-5 for the first time since 1997 with a 23-16 loss to the Carolina Panthers.
In the majors
The Chicago White Sox and manager Rick Renteria have agreed to split following a disappointing finish to a breakout season in which the team made the playoffs for the first time in 12 years.
The White Sox announced Monday Renteria won’t return after he led them to a 35-25 record in his pandemic-shortened fourth year. They ended a string of seven consecutive losing seasons with their first playoff appearance since 2008.
In college football
The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Monday that Pitt’s Oct. 24 game against Notre Dame at Heinz Field will kick off at 3:30 p.m. The contest will be nationally televised by ABC.
- Penn State will open the season Oct. 24 at Indiana. The game will start at 3:30 p.m. and be televised by FS1.
- The Big 12 Conference announced that West Virginia’s game Oct. 24 against Texas Tech will start at 5:30 and will be televised by ESPN2.
Girls soccer
Jillian Butchki scored three goals, including her 100th career goal, and had four assists as Belle Vernon rolled over Uniontown 13-0 Monday night.
Butchki, a senior captain, is only the third Belle Vernon player to score 100 career goals.
“Jill is one of the most unselfish players I’ve ever had the pleasure of coaching,” Belle Vernon coach Tracy Lovett said. “Always works hard, gives 100% and always has a positive attitude. She is a true leader on and off the field. Jill has poise and maturity beyond her years. ... We are so proud of her.”
Isabella Laurita and Kataria Rhodes each scored two goals for the Leopards (11-2).
Boys soccer
Elijah Cincinnati scored three times Monday night in Trinity’s 9-1 win over Greensburg Salem and became the all-time goal-scoring leader in the history of the Hillers’ storied program.
Cincinnati now has 90 goals, which surpasses Mike Ault’s long-standing record of 89.
The playoff-bound Hillers (9-2) received a goal and three assists from Logan Errett, a goal and an assist from Aiden Belcastro, and goals from Jeremy Naser, Matteo Lesako and Owen Baker. Colby Thomas had two assists, and Faiden Hodgson, Blake Reihner and Tanner Dobrosky each contributed a helper.
- Daniel Sassak scored four goals, including three in the second half, as Belle Vernon defeated Uniontown, 5-0.
Nick Nagy tallied a first-half goal for the Leopards, who improved to 12-1 overall.
- Jerzy Timlin scored two goals and Bentworth slipped past Washington, 4-1.
Landon Urcho and Tucker McMurray each tallied one goald for Bentworth (6-7). John Derosa scored the goal for Washington.
- Austin Arnold and Matt Bucha each scored three goals as Chartiers-Houston rolled to an 11-0 victory over winless california in Section 4-A.
Addison Hancq, Nathan Boardley, Calvin Miklos, Stephen Hess and Chris Rethage each contributed one goal for C-H (8-3, 9-3), which has won four in a row.
Field hockey
Cassidy King’s three goals were more than enough for Peters Township as the Indians defeated Norwin 4-1 Monday.
Annabelle Rose had the other goal for PT.
