LPGA major canceled
The LPGA Tour lost its first major because of the COVID-19 pandemic when it announced Tuesday the Evian Championship in France has been canceled this year.
The LPGA Tour cited ongoing travel and border restrictions, along with government quarantine requirements for not holding the tournament on Aug. 6-9. It will return to the schedule next year in Evian-les-Bains.
The LPGA Tour is set to resume in Ohio with the Marathon Classic on July 23-26. For now, it has majors scheduled in August, September, October and December.
Golfer Player gets $5M in dispute with sonHall of Fame golfer Gary Player will get $5 million and the rights to his name and likeness back from a company operated by one of his sons, according to court documents filed in Florida.
The 84-year-old golfer and the South Carolina-based Gary Player Group reached a settlement last month as the dispute was being arbitrated, documents filed Friday in Palm Beach County Circuit Court show. The group is operated by Marc Player, one of the golfer’s six children.
There are no details on what caused the dispute in the court filings. Gary Player’s attorney, Stuart Singer, declined to give details in a statement, saying only there was a “contractual dispute” and that the $5 million was for royalties due the golfer.
Pro Football Hall of Fame to reopen
The Pro Football Hall of Fame will reopen today after nearly a three-month closure caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
The hall closed on March 16, but permission has been granted by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine for museums, science centers and zoos to open.
There will be several health and safety guidelines in place for visitors and workers at the shrine. All employees must wear face coverings and visitors are also encouraged to do so. The hall is making both masks and disposable gloves available. It also will hand out a stylus to anyone wanting one for the interactive displays.
Hand sanitizer stations have been placed throughout the Hall of Fame. Frequent cleansing and disinfecting procedures will be done each day.
A decision about the planned induction ceremonies on Aug. 8, as well as the Hall of Fame game between the Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers, has not been made. The hall also has a special centennial class of inductees this year, some of whom will be enshrined in mid-September, so there is some flexibility.
NASCAR allowing some fans at 2 tracksNASCAR is set to allow fans back at the track for races this month at Homestead-Miami Speedway and Talladega Superspeedway.
NASCAR will allow up to 1,000 Florida service members, representing the Homestead Air Reserve Base and U.S. Southern Command in Doral, to attend the Cup Series race Sunday as honorary guests and view the race from the grandstands.
Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama will allow up to 5,000 guests in the frontstretch grandstands/towers for the June 21 Cup race. There will be limited motorhome/camping spots available outside the track.
NASCAR says all fans will be screened before entering, required to wear face coverings, mandated to social distance at six feet, and will not have access to the infield, among other revised operational protocols.
NASCAR has returned to racing, but had not allowed fans inside the tracks in North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia.
