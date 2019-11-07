RMU loses opener
Jarrod West had 20 points as Marshall got past Robert Morris 67-60 in a college basketball season opener Thursday night.
Taevion Kinsey had 12 points for Marshall, including a go-ahead layup with 3:06 left that sparked a 10-2 run. Mikel Beyers added 11 points.
Yannis Mendy had 14 points for the Colonials, who trailed 33-27 at halftime. Josh Williams added 13 points, including four three-pointers. AJ Bramah had 11 points.
Marshall matches up against Toledo at home on Sunday. Robert Morris plays Notre Dame on the road Saturday.
Wild Things add catcher
The Wild Things continue with their roster building for 2020 as they signed catcher David Martinez, who played this spring for Austin Peay in the Ohio Valley Conference.
At Austin Peay, Martinez was one of the nation’s best catchers, being named to the Buster Posey Award Watch List as a senior, when he batted .345 with 44 RBI and eight home runs.
“We followed David through the summer and held him in regard as we were dealing with some injuries from the position last year,” Wild Things general manager Tony Buccilli said. “He has supreme confidence in his ability behind the plate and leading the pitching staff. We discussed his development offensively and believe his maturation will allow him to settle in professionally.”
Fox fires Cris Carter
Fox Sports has fired Cris Carter after three years at the network.
Fox Sports issued a statement Thursday saying Carter was no longer at the network and had no further comment. The Pro Football Hall of Famer had been a co-host of FS1’s “First Things First” morning show since its launch in 2017.
Carter had not been on the show since Oct. 31, according to The Big Lead.
Fox hired Carter as an NFL analyst but he was not part of the network’s “Thursday Night Football” or “NFL Sunday” studio shows.
Carter was part of ESPN’s NFL studio shows from 2008 until early 2016, when the network reshuffled its lineups.
Fox Sports spokesman Andrew Fegyveresi said various personalities will fill in with co-hosts Nick Wright and Jenna Wolfe on “First Things First” until a permanent replacement for Carter is named.
In the NHL
Pavel Buchnevich had a goal and an assist, Henrik Lundqvist made a season-high 45 saves and the New York Rangers beat the Carolina Hurricanes 4-2 Thursday night.
Artemi Panarin, Brendan Lemieux and Adam Fox also scored for the Rangers, who have won 28 of their past 34 games against the Hurricanes. Lundqvist got his 31st career victory over Carolina, including 22 in his last 26 starts.
Dougie Hamilton and Sebastian Aho scored for the Hurricanes, who had a 47-to-18 shot advantage, including 22 to 6 in the first period.
- Sean Couturier flipped a shot from the slot that trickled past a surprised Carey Price just 55 seconds into overtime to give the Philadelphia Flyers to a 3-2 victory over the Montreal Canadiens.
Price had been fantastic in regulation but somehow let the first shot of OT slip past him. He was stunned as the Flyers went wild and celebrated another victory around him.
- A Las Vegas Strip casino is suing San Jose Sharks forward Evander Kane, alleging he failed to repay a $500,000 gambling debt racked up during a playoff series in Las Vegas last April.
Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas lawyer Lawrence Semenza III declined Thursday to comment about the civil lawsuit filed Monday against Kane.
The lawsuit alleges the 28-year-old Kane, who is a Canadian citizen, received eight casino credits of varying amounts about April 15.
