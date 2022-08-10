In the NFL
Geno Smith is expected to get the start at quarterback when the Seattle Seahawks open the preseason this weekend against Pittsburgh, coach Pete Carroll said Tuesday.
Smith has been the leader in the competition with Drew Lock to be Seattle’s starting QB throughout the offseason and will get the nod for the first of the three preseason games.
- Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is still on the mend from an appendectomy two weeks ago, and there is no timetable for his participation in training camp.
The third-year quarterback, who last season led Cincinnati to its first Super Bowl in 33 years, has been observing practice from a golf cart or scooter. He drew a hearty cheer from fans at a recent practice when he picked up a football and tossed it around.
The quarterback’s father, Jimmy Burrow, told radio analyst Dave Lapham on the “In the Trenches” podcast Friday that it might be a “few weeks” before his son is able to practice.
In college football
Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson knows his Demon Deacons must prepare to run their high-scoring offense without quarterback Sam Hartman.
Beyond that, it’s unclear how long the veteran will be gone.
The school said Wednesday that Hartman will miss “an extended period of time” for treatment of what it described as a medical condition unrelated to football.
In a statement, the school said Hartman sought medical attention Tuesday following a workout. He will miss team activities indefinitely and it’s unclear when he might be able to return to competition. The school cited privacy laws in not revealing specifics of Hartman’s condition.
“We expect him to be back,” Clawson said told reporters after Wednesday’s practice. “It’s too early to tell exactly what the timeline is.”
- Former Washington State head coach Nick Rolovich has filed a claim against the university seeking $25 million for wrongful termination after he was fired last year for refusing to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
The claim was filed on Rolovich’s behalf with the state’s Office of Risk Management.
Rolovich’s attorney, Brian Fahling, has previously indicated Rolovich would take legal action, claiming religious discrimination.
Rolovich, who is Catholic. was denied a religious exemption from Gov. Jay Inslee’s mandate requiring state employees to get the vaccine.
He was fired in October after he had coached just 11 games with the Cougars over two seasons, going 5-6.
In auto racing
Kurt Busch said Wednesday he pushed himself too hard trying to return to NASCAR competition and will miss his fourth consecutive Cup Series race because of concussion-like symptoms.
Busch has been out since crashing in qualifying on July 23 at Pocono Raceway. He had hoped to be back in the No. 45 Toyota for 23XI Racing on Sunday at Richmond Raceway.
- Noah Gragson finally earned a promotion to NASCAR’s top level and will drive for Petty GMS next season.
Gragson will replace Ty Dillon in the No. 42 Chevrolet beginning with next season’s exhibition race at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. He will be teammates with Erik Jones, who recently signed an extension.
