In college football
Michigan State informed suspended football coach Mel Tucker on Monday that he will be fired without compensation for misconduct involving activist and rape survivor Brenda Tracy in a sordid case that dates back more than a year.
“The notice provides Tucker with seven calendar days to respond and present reasons to me and the interim president as to why he should not be terminated for cause,” athletic director Alan Haller said in a statement released by the school.
If Tucker does not present “sufficient reasons to dispute” multiple contract violations, the school will fire him Sept. 26, three days after the program’s Big Ten opener in what was hoped to be a bounce-back year for the Spartans.
Pitt-VT kickoff
The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Monday that Pitt’s Sept. 30 football game at Virginia Tech will kick off at 8 p.m., and be televised by ACC Network.
Girls soccer
Chartiers-Houston ran its winning streak to six with a hard-fought 2-0 win over Bentworth in Class A Section 2.
Amelia Brose scored both goals, one in each half. The first goal was off an assist by Ava Capozzoli with 10:21 left in the half. Lauren Rush had the assist on Brose’s second goal.
Goalkeeper Grace McAvoy made four saves.
The win keeps C-H in first place in the section at 5-1. The Bucs are 8-1 overall.
Bentworth slipped to 1-3-1 in section and 3-4-1 overall.
- McKenna DeUnger scored three goals, powering Charleroi to a 4-2 road victory over South Allegheny in Class A Section 2.
A goal by Charleroi’s Bella Carroto, assisted by DeUnger, opened the scoring. The Cougars (4-1, 7-1) led 3-1 at halftime.
- Belle Vernon received four goals in the second half by four different players to pull away for a 5-0 win over Uniontown in Class 3A Section 2.
Grace West scored two goals for Belle Vernon (2-3-1, 3-4-1). Kataira Rhodes, Chessa Mertz and Ava Scalise also scored the Leopards. Belle Vernon goalkeeper Ally Showman made six saves, including one on a penalty kick.
In the NFL
The Kansas City Chiefs agreed with reigning league MVP Patrick Mahomes on a restructuring of his 10-year, $450 million contract that gives the quarterback a big boost in pay over the next four seasons.
The revised agreement pushes some of the money Mahomes was scheduled to make going forward to the next four years, and the $210.6 million over that span represents the most in NFL history.
- ABC will be airing more “Monday Night Football” games than originally planned.
An additional 10 games originally set to appear only on ESPN will be simulcast on ABC. The additional games will be on network television because of the ongoing strikes by the Writers Guild of America and the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists against the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers.
The strikes, which have been going on for months, have delayed most of the upcoming fall television season.
When the NFL schedule was announced in May, ABC had four exclusive regular-season games – including Monday night’s matchup between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers – and five being part of an ESPN simulcast.
In baseball
Kyle Schwarber hit a 483-foot, two-run homer, the Phillies went deep four other times to back Zack Wheeler in a 7-1 win over the Atlanta Braves on Monday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.