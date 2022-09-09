Boys soccer
Dylan Wudkwych scored four goals, Derek Errett assisted on three and Washington defeated visiting Waynesburg 4-1 in a Class 2A Section 3 match Thursday night.
Wash High evened its record in the section at 2-2 and improved to 3-4 overall.
Wudkwych has scored eight goals in the Prexies’ last 3 games.
Goalkeeper Walker Sherwin made seven saves.
Waynesburg slipped to 0-4 in section and 0-5 overall.
Girls soccer
Goals by Camryn Klein and Bella Spergel led Peters Township to a 2-0 non-section victory over West Allegheny on Thursday night.
Goalkeepers Kaitlyn Strine and Molly Kubistek had a combined shutout.
The Indians improved their record to 3-1-1.
In golf
Without a top 10 since the Asia swing in early March, Jeongeun Lee6 posted her best score in nearly a year on Friday with a 9-under 63 that gave her a one-shot lead in the LPGA Kroger Queen City Championship in Cincinnati.
Lee6 has gone three years since her lone win on the LPGA Tour at the 2019 U.S. Women’s Open, and the 26-year-old South Korean hasn’t contended since Singapore at the HSBC Women’s World Championship.
She was at 13-under 131, one ahead of Janet Lin of China, who had a 68. Ally Ewing had six straight birdies on the front nine and shot 64, leaving her two behind.
Lee6 was never under much stress and was at her best around the turn at Kenwood Country Club, making seven birdies in a 10-hole stretch.
Waynesburg native Rachel Rohanna made the cut after shooting 70 and is at 2-under.
In the NFL
Get ready for at least a few more months of uncertainty about Lamar Jackson and his contract.
Baltimore general manager Eric DeCosta said in a statement Friday that the Ravens and Jackson still haven’t agreed on an extension for the star quarterback and will keep working on it after the season. Jackson had said Friday was his deadline for a new deal, and he’d be pausing talks after that with the season about to start.
“Despite best efforts on both sides, we were unable to reach a contract extension with Lamar Jackson,” DeCosta said. “We greatly appreciate how he has handled this process and we are excited about our team with Lamar leading the way. We will continue to work towards a long-term contract after the season, but for now we are looking forward to a successful 2022 campaign.”
In the Olympics
Members of the 1972 U.S. Olympic basketball team have talked about finally retrieving those silver medals they vowed to never accept and left behind in Germany.
No, they still don’t want them for themselves.
They believe the medals belong in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, but the latest attempt to get them from the International Olympic Committee has been thwarted.
To get the medals a home in the Hall of Fame – which is holding its induction ceremony for the Class of 2022 this weekend – the IOC told the players they first have to accept them.
“If we have to accept them, then that’s not going to be an option,” said Tom Burleson, a center from North Carolina State who played on the team.
It’s the same non-starter it was 50 years ago Friday.
The Americans’ first loss in Olympic competition remains one of the most complicated and controversial finishes ever – there’s little question it’s part of the sport’s history, which the Hall preserves.
It’s not that the IOC disagrees with the Hall of Fame option. The Olympic governing body would let members of the team do what they want with the medals – once they’ve followed the organization’s procedure for obtaining them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.