Wild Things re-sign Sabol
The Wild Things announced Friday that another piece to what was a solid bullpen last season will be returning for the 2020 Frontier League season.
Sidearm lefthander B.J. Sabol will be back with Washington after holding lefty hitters to only a .143 batting average a year ago and averaging a team-best 12.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
Sabol had a 1-2 record, 1 save and 3.24 ERA. He struck out 56 in 41 2/3 innings.
““Having back one of the best matchup relievers in the league is very exciting for us,” said Wild Things general manager Tony Buccilli. “B.J. approached last year like a true professional and came into camp with a purpose. Late in ballgames, he is a real weapon. He works very hard to make sure he is available every day for the team and takes great pride in his role. We still see room for his game to grow and I know the collective group in the bullpen will continue to push him to be better.”
C-M wrestlers win 2
The wrestling team at Canon-McMillan High School won its first two dual meets in the Virginia Duals.
The Big Macs defeated West Depford, 64-9, and South Dade, 38-31, in the quarterfinals.
Returning state champion Gerrit Nijenhuis had two pins.
Browns interview Patriots’ McDaniels
Josh McDaniels is back home. Maybe not just to visit.
The New England Patriots offensive coordinator, whose first shot as an NFL coach didn’t go well, interviewed Friday for seven hours with the Cleveland Browns, the team he grew up watching as a kid in Canton, Ohio.
McDaniels and wife Laura spent most of the day at the team’s facility in Berea, Ohio. However, to this point, there has been no agreement and the Browns remain the only NFL team without a coach.
Last week, Browns owner Jimmy Haslam promised the team’s latest coaching search would be disciplined and thorough and the team has no reason to run the process now.
McDaniels is the eighth candidate to interview with Haslam and the Browns’ search committee, which could be nearing a decision on the franchise hiring yet another coach after two decades in a futile search for stability.
Betts gets record $27M from Red Sox
Outfielder Mookie Betts agreed Friday to a $27 million contract with the Boston Red Sox, the largest one-year salary for an arbitration-eligible player.
Outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. also agreed to an $11 million deal, ensuring Boston will avoid salary arbitration with two of its biggest stars.
Betts’ deal topped the $26 million agreement last winter for third baseman Nolan Arenado, which led to negotiations for a $260 million, eight-year deal.
A four-time All-Star and four-time Gold Glove winner, Betts is eligible for free agency after this season.
In the NHL
Petr Mrazek stopped 32 and Lucas Wallmark and Martin Necas scored to help the Carolina Hurricanes defeat the Arizona Coyotes 3-0 on Friday night.
In the NBA
Spencer Dinwiddie scored 26 points and had a career-high 14 assists as the Brooklyn Nets snapped a seven-game losing streak with a 117-113 win over the Miami Heat on Friday night.
- Brandon Ingram scored 28 points, Jaxson Hayes had 18 points and 10 rebounds, and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the New York Knicks, 123-111.
Jordan McRae scored 29 points, Troy Brown Jr. added 18 and 10 rebounds, and the Washington Wizards overcame a poor shooting performance to beat the Atlanta Hawks, 111-101.
