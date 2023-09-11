Girls soccer
Ava Scalise scored the game’s first three goals, two on assists from Kataira Rhodes, and Belle Vernon went on to a 5-0 victory over Albert Gallatin on Monday in Class 3A Section 2.
Rhoes also scored a goal, assisted by Scalise, which gave the Leopards (1-3, 2-4) a 4-0 halftime lead.
Chess Mertz scored the lone goal of the second half.
- Malia Burt and Hannah McDonald each scored two goals, powering McGuffey to an 8-3 thumping of Brownsville in Class 2A Section 4.
Cora Thomas, Haleigh Maxwell, Gabbi Bloom and Jenna Pattison each had one goal for the Highlanders. Goalkeeper Miranda Weaver made four saves.
- Bentworth and Monessen battled to a 1-1 tie in Class A Section 2.
Meredith Allender scored the goal for Bentworth (1-2-1, 2-3-1) off an assist by Bella Moyer. Neither team scored in the second half.
- Chloe Hart had two goals and two assists as West Allegheny defeated Trinity 5-0 in Class 3A Section 4.
In college football
Michigan State suspended football coach Mel Tucker without pay after allegations became public in a USA Today report that he sexually harassed activist and rape survivor Brenda Tracy during a phone call last year.
Michigan State announced the suspension pending the results of an outside investigation into the allegations. A hearing is scheduled for the week of Oct. 5.
Secondary coach Harlon Barnett will serve as the team’s interim coach and former coach Mark Dantonio was named associate head coach.
Tucker is in the third year of a $95 million, 10-year contract.
- Pitt’s Sept. 23 home game against North Carolina will kick off at 8 p.m. and be televised by ACC Network, it was announced Monday by the Atlantic Coast Conference.
In the NFL
Aaron Rodgers was injured on his fourth snap in his debut with the New York Jets, needing to be carted from the sideline with an ankle injury Monday night.
Rodgers was ruled out for the rest of the game against Buffalo, the Jets announced midway through the second quarter. X-rays were negative, the team added.
Rodgers was sacked by the Bills’ Leonard Floyd and sat on the turf, where he appeared to reach down at his leg before trainers attended to him. He stood up after a few moments, but needed help getting to the sideline.
The 39-year-old Rodgers was taken to the blue medical tent and then sat on a cart. Halfway to the locker room, he hopped off the cart and limped inside.
- Former Cincinnati Bengals defensive back Adam “Pacman” Jones was arrested early Monday after police responded to a report of an “unruly passenger” at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport.
Jones was booked on misdemeanor counts of alcohol intoxication, disorderly conduct and terroristic threatening.
Airport spokesperson Mindy Kerschner said that police were called at 6 a.m. Monday to help crew members with an unruly passenger on a flight scheduled for departure. Kerschner confirmed that Jones was the passenger “arrested prior to takeoff and taken to Boone Country Detention Center.”
Jones told WKRC-TV after he was released that he asked to be moved to another seat because the phone charger for the two seats he had purchased wasn’t working and was told that they would have to turn the plane around. He vehemently denied being intoxicated and also rejected the terroristic threat allegation.
