High school baseball
Brandon Robaugh’s two-out single to left field in the bottom of the seventh inning scored Ben Hardy with the game-winning run and capped a big comeback as Trinity defeated Albert Gallatin 10-9 in a Class 5A Section 4 game Wednesday at Wild Things Park.
It was the first section win for Trinity (1-7, 4-9) and the Hillers did it by overcoming a seven run deficit. Albert Gallatin (2-4, 2-5), which has played fewer games than any team in the WPIAL, led 7-0 in the second inning and the score remained that way into the fifth inning.
Trinity did all its scoring in the final three innings, getting two in the fifth and five in the sixth to close to within 8-7.
The Colonials tacked on a run in the top of the seventh and took a two-run advantage into the bottom of the seventh.
The Hillers had two on and two outs when Hardy singled to drive in Zach McClenathan make it 9-8. An error on a ball hit by Ty Banco allowed winning pitcher Matthew Smith to score and tie the game. That set up Robaugh’s game-winner that scored Hardy from second base.
McClenathan and Chad Johnson each had a double and two singles to lead the Hillers’ 12-hit attack. Jeremy Sikora also doubled, and Robaugh tripled and finished with three RBI.
- Zach David and Dylan Sebek combined on a shutout and Wade Boyle drove in two runs as Greensburg Central Catholic blanked Jefferson-Morgan 5-0 to clinch the Class A Section 2 title.
David went 6 1/3 innings and Sebek got the final two outs as GCC moved to 9-0 in section and 12-1 overall.
J-M (5-2, 8-5) was limited to two hits, singles by Liam Ankrom and Logan Rhodes. GCC sealed the win with a three-run fifth inning.
High school softball
Emma Morgan did it all for Trinity’s softball team Wednesday in a 4-2 victory over Chartiers Valley in Section 4 of Class 5A.
Morgan hit a two-run home run to tie the game in the bottom of the fourth and a two-run single in the bottom of the sixth to win it for the Hillers (5-3, 6-3). Morgan came on in relief of Taylor Dunn and struck out five of the last six batters she faced.
Amber Morgan, no relation, had a double for the Hillers.
Jenna Boneysteele struck outs six for CV (8-2, 9-5).
- Summer Hawk homered and Jordon Hoover twirled a two-hitter with 14 strikeouts as Uniontown defeated host Belle Vernon 4-1 in Class 4A Section 2.
An RBI single by Vanessa Porter gave Belle Vernon (5-4, 8-7) the lead in the first inning, but Uniontown (5-6, 6-8) scored twice in the fourth and that was all the support Hoover needed.
Riverhounds on TV
The Pittsburgh Riverhounds and WPNT-22 have reached a broadcasting agreement for the 2021 season, which will bring Hounds soccer matches to the Pittsburgh television market.
WPNT will air 21 regular-season matches live, beginning with the season opener Saturday at 7:30 p.m. against the Tampa Bay Rowdies. The next two matches, May 15 against Hartford Athletic and May 22 against Charlotte Independence in the home opener at Highmark Stadium also are part of the package.
In the NBA
Kemba Walker tied a season high with 32 points in his return from a four-game injury absence, Evan Fournier had 18 points in his first game back in Orlando since being traded, and the Boston Celtics routed the Magic 132-96 Wednesday night.
In the NHL
Defenseman Erik Cernak had a goal and two assists to help the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Dallas Stars 6-2 Wednesday night.
Defending champion Tampa Bay has won six of the seven meetings this season between the 2020 Stanley Cup finalists. The teams will meet again Friday night in Tampa.
- The New York Rangers abruptly fired president John Davidson and general manager Jeff Gorton on Wednesday with three games left in the season, a shocking move in the aftermath of the latest controversy for the storied NHL organization.
Chris Drury was named president and GM. He previously served as associate GM under Davidson and Gorton.