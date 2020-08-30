In the majors
A member of the Oakland Athletics organization tested positive for the coronavirus, causing Major League Baseball to postpone the team’s game Sunday against the Houston Astros.
The finale of the A’s three-game series at Minute Maid Park was called off less than four hours before the scheduled first pitch.
The A’s said the team conducted testing and contact tracing for the entire traveling party Sunday morning at the hotel and would self-isolate in Houston with recommended safety precautions in place. There were no details provided on whether the positive test came from a player, coach or someone else.
- The Chicago Cubs acquired José Martínez in a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday, giving manager David Ross another option at designated hitter.
The 32-year-old Martínez is a .294 hitter with 43 homers and 182 RBIs in 422 major league games. He debuted with St. Louis in 2016 and spent four years with the Cardinals before he was traded to the Rays in January.
The Rays acquired two players to be named or cash considerations in the trade.
- The San Diego Padres made another big move to try and end their playoff drought, acquiring slugger Mitch Moreland in a trade with Boston.
The Padres haven’t been to the postseason since 2006. They currently have the second-most wins in the NL, trailing only division rival Los Angeles.
As part of the deal, the Red Sox acquired a pair of prospects from San Diego, outfielder Jeisson Rosario and infielder Hudson Potts.
- The San Diego Padres acquired Trevor Rosenthal in a trade with the Kansas City Royals on Saturday.
San Diego thought its bullpen would be one of its biggest strengths this year after it traded for Emilio Pagán and signed Drew Pomeranz in free agency. But it has been hit hard by injuries, losing closer Kirby Yates for the rest of the season because of an inflamed right elbow.
Rosenthal is in the middle of a rebound season after struggling with injuries and poor performance in recent years. The 30-year-old right-hander has a 3.29 ERA and seven saves in 14 games.
In golf
Austin Ernst rallied to win the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship on Sunday for her second LPGA Tour title, closing with an 8-under 63 for a two-stroke victory over Anna Nordqvist.
Four strokes behind Nordqvist entering the round, Ernst had the best score of the day, making 10 birdies and two bogeys at Pinnacle Country Club. She joined 2014 champion Stacy Lewis as the event’s only American winners.
Nordqvist closed with a 69 after opening with rounds of 64 and 62 to take a three-shot lead into the final day.
