High school softball
Sami Bewick belted a two-run single with one out in the bottom of the eighth inning to give Peters Township a wild 10-9 victory over Upper St. Clair in a non-section game.
The contest was suspended Monday and resumed Tuesday afternoon.
USC (2-4) scored six times in the fourth inning to take a 6-4 lead. The Panthers led 8-5 entering the bottom of the seventh when PT (4-3) scored three times to force extra innings. Skylar Lemansky raced home on a sacrifice fly off the bat of Olivia Donoghue to tie the score at 8-8.
In the eighth, USC forged a lead by scoring on a passed ball. Peters Township, however, loaded the bases with one out before Bewick’s game-winning hit to right field scored Madison Renda and Amberly Wilkes.
Winning pitcher Mia Falbo threw 4 1/3 innings of relief. Bewick had Dana Marchisotto each doubled for the Indians.
- Freshman pitcher Meadow Ferri threw a three-inning perfect game, striking out all nine batters she faced, and Chartiers-Houston scored 20 runs in the first inning en route to a 29-0 victory over Aliquippa in Class 2A Section 1.
C-H is undefeated in section at 3-0 and is 5-1 overall.
Paige McAvoy went 3-for-4 with a home run, two triples, three runs and three RBI. Nicolette Kloes homered, doubled and drove in four, and freshman Ella Richey was 3-for-3 with a home run, five RBI and scored three times.
Emily Swarrow also was 3-for-4 with a game-high six RBI. Bella Hess doubled and drove in five and Kaileigh Walton smacked a double for the Bucs, who had 18 hits.
- Stephanie Binek threw a six-hit shutout, Emma Smith and Haley Nicholson combined for seven RBI and South Fayette defeated Western Beaver 10-0 in a six-inning Class 5A Section 4 game.
South Fayette (1-2, 4-3) gave Binek all the support she needed in the first inning when it scored three times. The Lions finished off the game with a six-run sixth.
Binek walked on and struck out eight.
Smith, Nicholson and Emma Smith each went 3-for-4. Smith hit two doubles and drove in four runs. Nicholson had three RBI, and Delaney Homer and Rylee Rohbeck each doubled.
- Mapletown made the most of only five hits and took advantage of nine Jefferson-Morgan errors to beat the Rockets 13-10 in Class A Section 2.
Mapletown (2-0, 3-0) used a pair of five-run innings to build an 11-3 lead in the fourth inning. Jefferson-Morgan (1-2, 1-2) rallied and closed to within 11-9 after six frames before Mapletown scored two insurance runs in the seventh.
Taylor Dusenberry and winning pitcher Devan Clark each had a double for the Maples. Losing pitcher Brooklynne Snyder had three hits including two doubles. Karlee Crawford had three singles for the Rockets.
- Justena Giles twirled a six-hit shutout and Our Lady of the Sacred Heart scored three runs in the sixth inning to beat host Burgettstown 3-0 in Class 2A Section 1 game.
Giles walked two and struck out only two as OLSH improved to 3-0 both in section and overall. Burgettstown (0-1, 3-4) had plenty of baserunners but the Blue Devils couldn’t generate key hits.
OLSH scored on consecutive RBI singles and a sacrifice fly. In the bottom of the sixth, Burgettstown’s Layla Sherman led off with a double and the Blue Devils had runners on first and third with one out before Giles worked out of the jam with two popouts.
Burgettstown pitcher Julia Jastrzebski struck out 10 and issued only one walk.
- Nicole Palmer threw a five-inning perfect game as Frazier defeated visiting Beth-Center 14-0 in Class 2A Section 3.
Palmer struck out 12 of the 15 batters she faced and was backed by Frazier’s 15-hit attack as the Commodores improved to 3-0 in section and 4-0 overall.
Delaney Warnick hit a two-run homer and Jensyn Hartman smacked two doubles. Both players drove in four runs.
B-C is 1-2 both in section and overall.
High school baseball
West Greene scored the tiebreaking run in the sixth inning on a balk and went on to a 4-2 win over Bishop Canevin in a Class A Section 2 game Tuesday.
Bishop Canevin (2-1, 2-1) had scored two runs in the top of the sixth to tie the score. Hunter Hamilton hit a one-out double in the bottom of the sixth for West Greene (3-0, 3-3) and he advanced to third on an error. Hamilton scored on the balk to give West Greene a 3-2 lead, and later in the inning a single by Corey Wise scored Kaden Shields.
Winning pitcher Dalton Lucey fired a complete game, allowing four hits, one walk and two unearned runs. He struck out five.
- Austin Hall drove in two runs and Logan Carlisle knocked in the other to pace McGuffey to a 3-1 victory over Yough in a Class 3A Section 4 game at Wild Things Park.
Hall also pitched six innings, giving up three hits and striking out eight. Jantzen Durbin pitched the seventh inning for the save for the Highlanders (1-2, 3-4).
Christian Park knocked in the only run for Yough (1-2, 2-4) with a sacrifice fly.
Yough had four hits and McGuffey just two. There were no extra-base hits.
- Anthony Raineri hit a three-run double, Anthony Pass pitched out of a jam in the bottom of the seventh inning and West Allegheny hung on for a 5-3 win at South Fayette in Class 5A Section 3.
West Allegheny (3-0, 6-0) scored four times in the third inning, capped by Raineri’s big hit, to take a 5-0 lead. South Fayette (2-1, 5-1-1) scored a run in the fifth and Christian Brandi smacked a two-run homer in the seventh to bring the Lions to within 5-3. The Lions then put runners on first and second with one out when WA brought Pass in to pitch. It was the second stint on the mound for Pass, who had been the Indians’ starter and threw 4 2/3 before being replaced.
Pass ended the game by getting two strikeouts.
- Our Lady of Scared Heart was an 11-3 winner over visiting Avella in Class Section 1.
The Chargers (3-0, 3-1) took control by scoring sevne runs in the first inning.
Avella (0-3, 0-5) was held to three hits, two by Westley Burchianti.
- Belle Vernon overcame an early two-run deficit and defeated Ringgold 3-2 in Class 4A Section 3.
Ringgold (0-3, 1-4) struck for two runs in the top of the first inning but Belle Vernon (2-2, 2-2) scored three times in the fourth, an error allowing the go-ahead run to score.
That was all winning pitcher Matthew Bamford needed as he allowed only four hits and one walk over 6 2/3 innings. He struck out 12. Colton Lee got the final out for a save.
In NHL
The NHL has pushed back a scheduled matchup between the Seattle Kraken and Winnipeg Jets as a winter storm sweeps through southern Manitoba.
Environment Canada is warning people in Winnipeg to prepare for hazardous winter conditions, including nearly 20 inches of snow and winds gusting up to 40 mph.
The NHL says the game, originally scheduled for Wednesday, will instead be played at 1 p.m. Central time on May 1.
Alex Ovechkin scored for a fourth consecutive game to reach 46 on the season and T.J. Oshie ended a nine-game goal drought to help Washington rout Philadelphia 9-2 Tuesday.