High school softball
Trinity stayed unbeaten in Class 5A Section 4 with a 12-1 win in six innings over host South Fayette on Saturday.
Trinity is 6-0 in the section and 10-1 overall. South Fayette fell to 2-6, 5-7.
Alyssa Rager drove in three runs for the Hillers, Ryleigh Hoy went 3-for-4 with a double and scored four runs, and Regan Miller had a double. It was all in support of winning pitcher Taylor Dunn, who threw a six-hitter and struck out five. She did not issue a walk.
n Belle Vernon rolled to a 14-4 win at Ringgold in Class 4A Section 2.
Belle Vernon (3-2, 4-3-1) scored six runs in the top of the first inning, two in both the third and fifth innings, and four in the sixth inning.
Lauren VanDivner sparked Belle Vernon with two doubles, a single, and four RBI. Abby Fabin finished with two doubles and three RBI. Maren Metikosh had two singles and drove in three runs. Mia Zubovic, Ashley Joll, Ava Zubovic and Gracie Sokol all had two hits. Zubovic drove in two runs.
Winning pitcher Talia Ross scattered sixth hits and struck out 10.
Peyton Laflash had a double for Ringgold (1-6, 2-8).
High school baseball
Undefeated Peters Township did all of its scoring in the last two innings and rallied to beat host Latrobe 6-2 in a non-section 4 game Saturday.
Latrobe (8-3), which is in first place in Section 1, led 1-0 entering the sixth inning. That’s when Peters Township (11-0) scored four times to take the lead. An RBI groundout gave the Indians a 2-1 lead and Nick Sampson followed with a two-run single.
Wes Parker’s RBI single and a sacrifice fly stretched the lead to 6-1 in the seventh.
Vinny Sarcone was the winning pitcher, allowing two runs (zero earned) over five innings of relief.
n Trenton Carter went the distance to pitch Carmichaels to a 4-0 win over host Bentworth in Class 2A Section 1.
Carter scattered four hits and struck out 11 as the Mikes improved to 4-1 in the section and 5-1 overall. Dominic Colarusso and Carter doubled, and Liam Lohr finished with a single and RBI.
Colton Brightwell and Landon Urcho each doubled for Bentworth (3-2, 3-3).
n Ringgold slipped past Beaver 5-1 in a non-section game played at PNC Park.
Ringgold (3-5) scored two runs in the top of the third and fourth innings, and added an insurance run in the fifth inning.
Remington Lessman was the beneficiary of the runs to pick up the win in relief.
n Bishop Canevin scored 10 runs over the final two innings to beat host Mapletown 14-1 in Class A Section 2.
Bishop Canevin (3-1, 3-1) led 4-1 in the sixth before erupting for five runs, then scoring five more in the seventh. Tyler Maddix’s double was the lone extra-base hit for the Crusaders.
Dan Fox had a triple for Mapletown (0-5, 2-6).
College baseball
California split a PSAC doubleheader Saturday against Pitt-Johnstown, winning the nightcap 5-1 after dropping the opener 3-2.
California is 10-10 in the conference and 25-14 overall. Pitt-Johnstown goes to 4-16 in the PSAC West and 16-22-1 overall.
Dylan Brosky improved his record to 6-3 with the win in the second game. He allowed one earned run on one hit with five strikeouts in five innings.
Troy Lincavage pitched the final two innings for the save.
Justin Stewart went 2-for-3 in the nightcap. Jacob McCaskey and Colby Rockacy both hit two-run home runs.
The Mountain Cats broke a 2-2 tie in the opening game with a run in the top of the seventh inning.
Anthony Venezia accounted for California’s runs with a pair of solo home runs.
n Washington & Jefferson completed three-game series sweep of Franciscan, beating the Barons 10-1 and 18-3 Saturday and 15-3 Sunday.
Four Presidents registered multi-hit game Sunday. John Klein had three hits and three RBI. Joe Lehner, Tyler Horvat and Peter Kalinski had with two hits apiece.
W&J is 19-1 in the Presidents’ Athletic Conference and 26-7 overall.
n Saint Vincent swept a PAC doubleheader from host Waynesburg, 10-1 and 19-7.
College softball
California swept a PSAC West twinbill against Indiana, 4-0 and 5-1.
California improves to 9-1 in the conference and 19-8 overall. The Crimson Hawks go to 7-5 in the PSAC West and 15-15 overall.
Caleigh Rister (12-2) went the distance for the win in the opener, tossing a three-hitter.
The Vulcans scored four runs in the first inning in the second game for the early lead.
Britney Wilson had a triple and two singles. Kaitlyn Achtermeier drove in two runs and Shayna Postler added a two-run double.
Winning pitcher Kelsey Barron threw a four-hitter.
n Waynesburg ended Westminster’s 16-game winning streak, beating the Titans 7-2 in the opening game of a Presidents’ Athletic Conference doubleheader on Saturday
Westminster won the second game, 5-2.
In the opener, Brin Hunter drove in three runs for Waynesburg and winning pitcher Sydney Wilson improved her record to 13-4.
On Sunday, Waynesburg split a doubleheader at Washington & Jefferson, winning the opener 7-2 before the Presidents boucned back to win the second game 7-4.
College golf
Westminster won its second-straight Presidents’ Athletic Conference men’s team title Saturday.
Westminster posted a score of 307 Saturday and registered a 54-hole team score of 892.
The men played the final 18 holes of this year’s 54-hole championship event at Oglebay Resort’s Speidel Golf Club. The 40 participating players completed a round on the Robert Trent Jones, Sr. course.
The 36-hole fall event was hosted by the Avalon Golf & Country Club in Warren, Ohio on October 13-14. The men played two rounds at Avalon Lakes in Warren.
Washington & Jefferson finished as the runner-up (936). Thiel was third (969), Grove City was fourth (970), Waynesburg was fifth (1,015), Geneva was sixth (1,035) and Saint Vincent was seventh (1,050).
W&J junior Colin Robinson won PAC Player of the Year honors with a three-round score of 215. He shot five-over 76 Saturday after posting rounds of 71 and 76 last fall.
Pony baseball
Anthony Giorgi and Riley Salisbury each doubled to lead Chambers Insurance to a 9-2 win over Brox BBQ in the Founders Pony League.
Ian Migyanko was the winning pitcher.
In the NBA
Nikola Jokic scored 37 points and fed Will Barton for a 3-pointer from the left corner with 8.3 seconds left, helping the Denver Nuggets avoid a series sweep with a 126-121 victory over the Golden State Warriors on Sunday.
Monte Morris’ 7-footer broke a 121-all tie with 33.5 seconds left after the Nuggets blew a 17-point lead. Austin Rivers then stole Otto Porter Jr.’s pass.
Morris finished with 24 points. He hit five 3-pointers in the third quarter, the most in a quarter by any player in these NBA playoffs.
n Grayson Allen set playoff career highs with 27 points and six 3-pointers, Giannis Antetokounmpo had 32 points and 17 rebounds and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Chicago Bulls 119-95 to take a 3-1 lead in their first-round series.
Jrue Holiday scored 26, and the Bucks made it look easy again after beating the Bulls by 30 and handing them the most lopsided home playoff loss in franchise history. The defending NBA champions led by 22 early in the third quarter and steadied themselves after a push by Chicago. They’ll try to wrap up the series in Milwaukee on Wednesday.