Waynesburg men lose at Westminster
Daniel Ritter scored 17 points, Reese Leone had 16 and Westminster blitzed Waynesburg in the first half and cruised to a 71-51 home-court win over the Yellow Jackets in a Presidents’ Athletic Conference men’s basketball game Tuesday night.
Westminster (6-2, 9-5) made 10 three-pointers in the game and led 46-21 at halftime. The Titans were 9-for-14 from three-point range in the half.
Waynesburg (4-2, 8-5) had a bad shooting night, making only 31 percent. Jason Knotts, with 18 points, was the only Yellow Jackets player in double figures. Westminster held high-scoring Matt Popeck to nine points on 4-for-24 shooting.
Pens’ Guentzel to all-star game
Pittsburgh Penguins forward Jake Guentzel has been selected to the 2022 NHL All-Star Game via fan vote as the Metropolitan Division’s ‘Last Men In’ winner, it was announced by the NHL.
Guentzel finished second in voting, but is replacing New York Rangers’ forward Mika Zibanejad, who cannot attend because of personal reasons. This marks Guentzel’s second career all-star selection after being named to the Game in 2020, but missing because of injury.
The NHL All-Star Game will be a 3-on-3 tournament between the four NHL divisions, and will be held Feb. 5 in Las Vegas.
PSU game postponed
Penn State men’s basketball home game against Minnesota scheduled for tonight has been postponed because of positive COVID-19 results within the Minnesota program. Penn State and Minnesota will work with the Big Ten Conference on potential options to reschedule the game.
In football
Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Malik McDowell, who was given a second chance by the team after serving jail time, was arrested Monday in Florida on charges of beating a police officer and public exposure.
Police in Deerfield Beach, Florida, said they were responding to a “naked male walking near a school” when an officer approached McDowell, who was sitting on a curb, according to the arrest report. The officer said McDowell stood up, uttered an obscenity at him and “charged at me full speed with a closed fist.”
McDowell was charged with aggravated battery on an officer, resisting an officer/obstructing with violence and exposure of sex organs in public. Bail was posted at $25,000.
In women’s basketball
The Pac-12 Conference has reprimanded No. 10 Arizona women’s basketball coach Adia Barnes for public comments about officiating following a game against Oregon last weekend.
Barnes was incensed following a testy 68-66 loss to the Ducks on Saturday that included heated exchanges between her and Oregon coach Kelly Graves.
“It is what it is and that’s what the Pac-12 is: we’re going to get homered at different places and that was clearly going on today,” Barnes said after the game.
In men’s basketball
Adama Sanogo scored 13 points and grabbed 15 rebounds to lead No. 25 UConn over Butler 76-59 Tuesday night in first of two games this week between the programs.