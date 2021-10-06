Penguins to honor Lange Oct. 19
The Pittsburgh Penguins announced that “Mike Lange Night” will be held Oct. 19 when the team hosts the Dallas Stars at PPG Paints Arena.
Lange, 73, announced his retirement as the team’s play-by-play broadcaster in August after 46 years as the voice of the Penguins.
“Mike is family. He will forever be a part of our team,” said Penguins president and CEO David Morehouse. “It is important to us that he receives the recognition and adoration that he deserves. There is no better way to show him our appreciation than to honor him in front of a full arena of Penguins’ faithful.”
All fans in attendance will receive cheer cards featuring one of Mike Lange’s famous sayings to use during the game. In-game tributes and video memories will be shared throughout the game.
“I am more than honored to share this night with the fans of Pittsburgh,” Lange said. “I’ll be smiling like a butcher’s dog while I enjoy the hockey game.”
Girls soccer
Bentworth used a goal by Tessa Charpentier to beat Monessen 1-0 in Class A Section 2 Wednesday night, pushing the Bearcats to the brink of the WPIAL playoffs and giving head coach Tyler Hamstra his 100th career victory.
The win also pushed Bentworth to the .500 mark at 5-5-1 in the section and 7-7-1 overall.
Goalkeeper Cassidy Sicchitano had her first career shutout.
“I can’t say enough about the unity and grit of this team. It could of been 3-0 at halftime, and it was harder than it needed to be,” Hamstra said. “Tessa Charpentier is becoming a program all-time great right in front of our eyes . Cassidy Sicchitano was phenomenal in goal. Having to play a must-win game without your allWPIAL keeper is typically an impossible task but having an all-section keeper behind her is a luxury most Single-A programs don’t have.”
- Chartiers-Houston cooled off Seton LaSalle and did it in impressive fashion, shutting out the Rebels 3-0 in a pivotal Class A Section 2 battle.
Seton LaSalle (7-2, 7-4) entered having won four straight and eight of its last nine matches but the Rebels were dominated in the second half, when all the scoring happened.
Ashley Horvath scored what turned out to be the game-winner, taking advntage of a penalty kick to give the Bucs (7-3, 10-4) a 1-0 lead with 30:33 remaining. Kayla Brose’s goal 13 minutes later made the score 2-0 and Lexi Durkacs put in the clincher with 13:20 to play.
C-H goalkeeper Grace McAvoy turned back every Seton LaSalle opportunity, finishing with nine saves.
Padres fire manager
The San Diego Padres still believe they have a World Series-caliber team despite a brutal late-season collapse that left them with yet another losing record.
If the Padres do make it to the Fall Classic in the near future, it won’t be manager Jayce Tingler who leads them there.
The Padres fired Tingler on Wednesday, three days after they finished 79-83 and in third place in the NL West, 28 games behind San Francisco.
General manager A.J. Preller said Tingler – who just a season ago was second in voting for NL Manager of the Year – would be given the opportunity to remain in the organization.
Tingler’s fate was sealed during a shocking freefall that saw the Padres go from a one-game lead for the NL’s second wild-card spot on Sept. 9 to being eliminated from playoff contention with seven games left. The Padres clinched their 10th losing record in 11 seasons.
Tingler was 116-106 overall in two seasons.