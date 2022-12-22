Washington, PA (15301)

Today

Cloudy this evening then becoming windy with periods of rain and snow after midnight. Low 13F. SSW winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Cloudy this evening then becoming windy with periods of rain and snow after midnight. Low 13F. SSW winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.