Meadows cancels card
The Meadows has canceled live racing for today because of expected sub-freezing temperatures and wind chills. Racing will resume Tuesday at 12:45 p.m.
In wrestling
Canon-McMillan won 9 bouts on the way to a 40-24 victory over Hempfield in a non-section match.
Brandon Dami (122) and Josiah Gardner (139) had pins for the Big Macs (2-1).
Charley Mesich (160) and Ethan Shaw (Hvy) had pins for Hempfield.
In baseball
Wil Myers agreed to a $7.5 million, one-year contract with the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday, joining his third big league club after spending the previous eight seasons with San Diego.
Veteran catcher Curt Casali reached a $3.25 million, one-year deal with Cincinnati. The contracts for Myers and Casali each have a mutual option for the 2024 season.
Veteran infielder Mike Moustakas was designated for assignment.
- The Chicago Cubs bolstered their defense again, agreeing to a $6.5 million contract with Gold Glove-winning catcher Tucker Barnhart.
Barnhart’s deal includes a $3.25 million salary for 2023 and a $3.25 million player option for 2024. The agreement includes escalators and performance bonuses that could make it worth $9.5 million over two seasons.
- Infielder Brandon Drury has agreed to a $17 million, two-year contract with the Los Angeles Angels.
Right-hander Oliver Ortega was designated for assignment Thursday to make room on the Angels’ 40-man roster for Drury, who hit a career-best 28 homers last season while playing for Cincinnati and San Diego.
Trevor Bauer was rein
- stated by Major League Baseball’s independent arbitrator, allowing the pitcher to resume his career at the start of the 2023 season.
The Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher was given an unprecedented two-season suspension without pay for violating the league’s domestic violence and sexual assault policy after a San Diego woman said Bauer beat and sexually abused her last year, an accusation the pitcher denied.
The players’ association filed a grievance on Bauer’s behalf, and a three-person panel headed by independent arbitrator Martin Scheinman started hearing the case on May 23.
Major League Baseball said Scheinman upheld a 194-game suspension but reinistated Bauer immediately. As a result, Bauer will lose pay for the final 144 games of last season and for the first 50 games of next season, through May 23 if there are no postponements.
