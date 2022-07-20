In college football
Texas A&M wide receiver Ainias Smith was arrested early Wednesday on charges of driving while intoxicated, unlawful carrying of a weapon and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana, according to Brazos (Texas) County jail records.
Smith, 21, was arrested by Texas A&M police and was booked into the Brazos County jail. He posted $8,000 bond and was released later Wednesday, according to jail records. The records did not indicate if he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.
Smith has been suspended from the football team per athletic department policy following his arrest, according to Alan Cannon, a spokesman for Texas A&M. Cannon added that coach Jimbo Fisher was aware of the situation and looking into it.
Smith is Texas A&M’s top returning receiver after grabbing 47 catches for 509 yards and six touchdowns last season. He has 1,321 yards receiving with 15 touchdowns in three seasons with the Aggies.
In tennis
Serena Williams and Novak Djokovic were on the official U.S. Open entry lists released Wednesday, but that doesn’t mean they’ll necessarily play in the tournament – and in Djokovic’s case, he can’t, as of now, because he isn’t vaccinated against COVID-19.
The singles entry lists are a formality, and they include all players who are eligible based purely on this week’s WTA and ATP rankings. Williams is on there by virtue of a special ranking granted to her because she missed so much time due to injury; her first match in a year came last month at Wimbledon, where she lost in the first round to Harmony Tan.
Asked after that defeat whether she would play again, the 40-year-old Williams said she didn’t know. When she was asked specifically about returning to the U.S. Open, where she has won six of her 23 Grand Slam singles trophies, Williams replied: “There’s definitely lots of motivation to get better and to play at home.”
Tour de France
Tadej Pogacar claimed a third stage win as he sprinted away from Jonas Vingegaard in the punishing last climb of a grueling trek in the Pyrenees on Wednesday but failed to take significant time out of the Tour de France leader.
As so often in this year’s race, the pair were in a class of their own and were left fighting each other in the brutal final kilometer up to Peyragudes airstrip.
Once Pogacar’s teammate Brandon McNulty – who paced his leader throughout the day through punishing ascents with an impressive effort of pure dedication – got dropped, it was time for a final showdown in high altitude.
In the steep ramp leading to the finish, Pogacar accelerated with about 300 meters left. Vingegaard countered with ease but the two-time defending champion had the final say with a final kick that helped him surge ahead and cross first, with Vingegaard on his wheel.
With just one big mountain stage left and an individual time trial before the race reaches Paris on Sunday, Vingegaard looks set for his first Tour de France win.
In golf
The World Golf Hall of Fame is leaving Florida and returning to North Carolina, where it will be part of the USGA’s campus at Pinehurst and stage two induction ceremonies during the U.S. Open weeks in 2024 and 2029.
The move will involve relocating some of the artifacts that have been on display at the World Golf Hall of Fame in St. Augustine, Florida, which opened in 1998. The visitor experience also will include the USGA museum and its vast library.