In the NHL
Scott Mayfield scored in the third period, Thomas Greiss stopped 37 shots and the New York Islanders beat the Florida Panthers 2-1 on Saturday for their 11th win in 12 games.
Mathew Barzal had a goal and an assist to help New York bounce back from a 4-3 home overtime loss to Pittsburgh on Thursday night. The Islanders earned a point for the 12th straight game, a stretch that followed a 1-3-0 start and began with a 3-2 shootout win against the Panthers at Nassau Coliseum on Oct. 12.
Maroon scored twice, and the Lighting beat the Buffalo Sabres 5-3 for a sweep of their two regular-season games in Stockholm.
Victor Hedman also scored for the Lightning, delighting the home crowd, and Curtis McElhinney made 40 saves. Tampa Bay also beat Buffalo 3-2 on Friday.
College swimming
The Washington & Jefferson College teams squared off with Presidents’ Athletic Conference rival Chatham in W&J’s home dual meet opener on Saturday afternoon. The W&J men won 79-22 while the women lost 157-68.
Six different men’s swimmers had first-place finishes. Nick Belofsky was first in the 100 freestyle (52.59) and Colin Higinbotham won the 50 free (22.60), Jacob Black was first in the 200 backstroke (2:30.88) and Dean Kralic won 100 backstroke (58.77).
Mark Nikitine won the 1,000-yard freestyle in 11:31.84 and Andrew Ivory was first in the 100 breaststroke (1:09.78).
In the women’s meet, W&J’s Sarah Marshall and Kimber Randolph each had two wins. Marshall was the top finisher in the 100 breaststroke (1:13.17) and 50 freestyle (26.63). Randolph won the 100 backstroke (1:06.17) and 100 butterfly (1:08.52).
Isabella Manzari won the 100 freestyle in 1:00.12 and was second to Marshall in the 50 freestyle.
In the NBA
Boston Celtics forward Gordon Hayward has a broken left hand after colliding with San Antonio’s LaMarcus Aldridge on Saturday night.
The Celtics say Hayward was sent for an X-ray that confirmed the diagnosis. Hayward will not return to the game against the Spurs and no timetable was provided for his return.
In the NFL
San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle is doubtful to play Monday night against the Seattle Seahawks.
Kittle hasn’t practiced all week for the 49ers (8-0) because of injuries to his knee and ankle and is unlikely to play in the NFC West showdown against Seattle (7-2). Coach Kyle Shanahan said Saturday any other player would have been ruled out of the game but he will hold out hope for Kittle.
- The Oakland Raiders have placed safety Karl Joseph on injured reserve with a foot injury after he made the game-sealing defensive play the past two weeks.
Joseph hurt his foot while intercepting a Philip Rivers pass in the final minute of Oakland’s 26-24 win over the Chargers on Thursday night. Joseph broke up a fourth-down pass in the end zone in the final seconds of the Raiders’ 31-24 win over Detroit on Nov. 3.
