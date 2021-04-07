High school baseball
Winning pitcher Drake Long threw a two-hitter and helped his cause with a home run, double and five RBI as Carmichaels defeated California 13-2 in five innings Wednesday in Class 2A Section 1.
Nine different Mikes had at least one hits, including Gavin Pratt, who tripled, and Liam Lohr, who doubled.
Carmichaels (2-0, 3-0) swept the two-game series by a 26-3 margin. California is 0-2 in the section and 0-3 overall.
- Brodie Kuzior and Andrew Bredel combined on a one-hitter, A.J. Kuzior drove in three runs and Burgettstown rolled over visiting Carlynton 18-3 in a four-inning Class 2A Section 4 game.
Burgettstown (2-1, 2-1) swept the two-game series by a whopping 39-3 margin.
The Blue Devils took advantage of seven errors by Carlynton (0-2, 0-5) and combined them with 10 hits, seven walks and two hit batsmen. Maddox Gratchen and Nathan Klodowski each scored four runs for Burgettstown.
- Chartiers-Houston’s offense came alive for 13 hits and a 13-8 win over host Brentwood in Class 2A Section 4.
The teams split the two-game series with Brentwood (1-3, 1-4) holding C-H (2-1, 3-1) to five hits and one run on Monday. This time, C-H came out hitting, scoring in each of the first four innings and building a 10-4 lead.
Of C-H’s 13 hits, 12 were singles. Ryan Parise’s double was the lone extra-base hit. Jimmy Sadler went 2-for-2 with three runs and three RBI. Winning pitcher Chase Bitz tossed 3 1/3 innings of relief.
- Tristian Bedillion hit a three-run homer that capped a five-run fifth inning as undefeated South Fayette won at Moon, 8-2, in Class 5A Section 3.
Winning pitcher Chase Krewson threw 5 2/3 innings and allowed only two runs (one earned). He struck out nine and did not issue a walk. Jon Casillo and Tyler Pitzer each had a double for the Lions (2-0, 5-0).
- Paul Connolly hit a two-out, two-run single in the bottom of the fifth inning that gave Mt. Lebanon the lead and the Blue Devils went on to a 5-3 win over visiting Canon-McMillan.
The win enabled Mt. Lebanon (1-1, 2-2) to split the two-game series.
Winning pitcher Tyler Smith threw three shutout innings of relief.
Canon-Mac (1-1, 2-3) was held to six hits including two doubles by Nathan Vidmar and a two-bagger by Zane Freund.
- Unbeaten Fort Cherry had four multi-run innings and rolled over Clairton 18-2 in Class 2A Section 4.
The Rangers (4-0, 4-0) unleashed a 15-hit attack that included doubles by Henry Karn and Carson Smith. Louis Seafin led the Rangers with three RBI. Nine Rangers had at least one hit and seven drove in at least one run.
Pitchers Ryan Craig and Owen Norman combined on a five-hitter.
- Beth-Center scored five runs in the bottom of the first inning and pitchers Chase Malanosky and Ethan Varesko made sure they were enough as the Bulldogs edged Washington 8-4 in Class 2A Section 1.
B-C (2-0, 2-3) swept the two-game series. The Bulldogs outhit Wash High by a 9-4 margin.
Iain Callan had two doubles and Nick Blanchette had one double for the Little Prexies (0-2, 2-2), who pulled to within 7-4 in the fifth inning but could get no closer.
- For the third straight game, Trinity did not score a run.
The latest loss came against Bethel Park, which beat the Hillers, 11-0, in a Section 4 game in Class 5A.
This game comes on the heels of a 4-0 loss by Trinity to Bethel Park and a 2-0 loss to South Fayette before the season opener, a 10-7 loss to Central Catholic.
BP starter Evan Holewinski struck out five and walked none. Cody Geddes had a double, triple, knocked in two and scored twice. David Kessler tripled and knocked in three and scored twice. Bo Conrad doubled, singled twice knocked in three and scored a run for Bethel Park (2-0, 4-0).
Forest Havanis had a double for Trinity.
- Frazier scored three runs in the fourth inning without the benefit of a hit to stop Bentworth 5-4 in Class 2A Section 1.
Frazier (2-0, 3-1) scored the three runs on four walks, a hit batter and an error. Chase Hazelbaker went 2-for-3 with an RBI.
Bentworth (0-2, 0-3) got a double got a double from Colten Brightwell and losing pitcher Landon Urcho drove in two runs.
- Laurel Highlands scored eight runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to beat Ringgold 13-3 and sweep the two-game series.
Carson D’Amico drove in three runs, including one in the eight-run sixth that ended the game.
Ringgold is 0-2 in section and 2-3 overall.
- Waynesburg rallied for three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning but came up a run short as Southmoreland held on for an 8-7 win and a sweep of the two-game series in Class 3A Section 4.
Waynesburg (0-2, 0-2) led 3-2 before Southmoreland (2-0, 2-1) took the lead with a five-run fifth inning.
The Raiders got a two-run single by Mason Switalski and an RBI single by Matt Ankrom in the seventh before a groundout ended the game.
Switalski went 3-for-5 with four RBI and Lincoln Pack had two hits, including a triple, and scored three times for Waynesburg.
- Rochester scored 12 runs over the final two innings to break up a close game and defeat Avella 18-9 in Class A Section 1.
Rochester (2-0, 2-0) led 6-5 after five innings before scoring six times in each of the next two frames. Winning pitcher Parker Lyons and Adam Schurr doubled for the Rams and Sal Lavre had three singles.
- After squandering a late lead Monday and losing to Monessen, Bishop Canevin bounced back with a 12-6 victory over the Greyhounds in Class A Section 2.
Justin Gmys had three hits including a triple to lead the offense for the Crusaders (1-1, 1-1).
Kody Kuhns had a two-run triple for Monessen (1-1, 1-3) and James Thomas doubled. The Greyhounds were hurt by leaving 13 runners on base.
High school softball
Jasmine Demaske twirled a three-hitter Wednesday and Payton Farabee had three hits as Jefferson-Morgan defeated visiting Monessen 9-1 in Class A Section 2.
Demaske struck out eight, did not walk a batter and limited Monessen (0-1, 0-2) to three singles. The Greyhounds scored in the top of the seventh to thwart Demaske’s shutout bid.
Farabee had two doubles among her three hits to lead the offense for Jefferson-Morgan (2-0, 2-1). Ali Ostrich and Kayla Larkin also doubled.
- Frazier scored eight runs over the first two innings and went on to an 11-6 victory over previously undefeated West Greene 11-6 in Rogersville.
Riley Evans hit a home run, Delaney Warnick had two doubles and four Commodores had multiple-RBI games.
West Greene was held to eight hits by two Frazier pitchers. Jersey Wise’s double was the lone extra-base hit for the Pioneers.
- Carmichaels won its Class 2A Section 3 opener 10-2 over host Bentworth.
The Mikes (1-0, 3-3) had a 14-hit attack that includes 13 singles. Carlee Roberts went 4-for-4 with a double and two RBI. Kendall Ellsworth also drove in a pair. Winning pitcher Emma Holaren threw a three-hitter with 14 strikeouts. She walked only one batter.
Jessica Rothka had a triple and Jaclyn Tatar had two singles for Bentworth (0-2, 0-3).
- Macee Cree threw a six-hitter and struck out 10 as Mapletown handed Fort Cherry its first loss, 9-4, in a non-section game.
Mapletown (1-1) trailed 1-0 before eight times in the third inning. Kyleigh Smith had a two-run single in Mapletown’s big inning. Madi Blaker had two hits and scored twice.
Amy Alrutz, Trista Fehl-Gariglio and Cadence Fehl-Gariglio each doubled for Fort Cherry (2-1), which was hurt by five errors that led to six unearned runs.
- Lexi Daniels cracked a pair of three-run home runs to help Belle Vernon win a slugfest, 16-8, over Laurel Highlands in Class 4A Section 2.
Maren Metikosh had three singles and three RBI and Sophie Godzak had two singles and an RBI for Belle Vernon (1-0, 3-1). Belle Vernon scored 11 times over the final two innings.
- Paige McAvoy knocked in seven runs to help Chartiers-Houston to a 25-0 victory over Aliquippa in a three-inning Class 2A Section 1 game.
Kailleigh Walton had two RBI and Lexie Brodnik had three of C-H’s walks. The Bucs are 1-1 and 2-2.
- The ball was flying out of the park at Charleroi, where Keystone Oaks’ Lauren Foti belted three of the game’s six home runs as the Golden Eagles outslugged Charleroi 14-5 in a non-section contest.
Foti went 3-for-4 with five RBI as KO improved its record to 3-1.
Charleroi’s Sofia Cleaschi smacked two home runs and Kylie Quigley added a two-run homer. The Cougars’ record dropped to 1-3.
- Winning pitcher Maddie Gross hit a home run and drove in three, and Seneca Valley used a nine-run inning to erase an early five-run deficit and defeat Canon-McMillan 12-7 in a non-section game.
Mackenzie Baker had two doubles and matched Gross with three RBI as Seneca Valley (4-0) remained unbeaten.
Hailey Freeman had a triple and Elli Kotar drove in three for Canon-McMillan (1-2).
Penn State transfer picks Florida
Penn State’s leading basketball scorer is heading to Florida and could be a huge help right away.
Guard Myreon Jones announced his commitment Wednesday, joining fellow transfers Brandon McKissic from Kansas City and CJ Felder from Boston College as new additions for coach Mike White in Gainesville.
The 6-3 Jones averaged 15.3 points last season and scored in double figures in all but two of the Nittany Lions’ games. He closed the season with 10 consecutive games in double figures and finished as the Big Ten’s 10th-leading scorer.
College softball
Washington & Jefferson fell in a pair of Presidents’ Athletic Conference games against Bethany, 6-0 and 3-2, Wednesday afternoon. The Presidents fall to 0-4 in conference play and 8-11-1 overall. Bethany 4-0 in PAC play and 12-10 overall.
Women’s lacrosse
Washington & Jefferson defeated Bethany 18-3 Tuesday evening.
The Presidents remain unbeaten at 4-0 and move to 2-0 in the Presidents’ Athletic Conference.
W&J reeled off five goals in the game’s first three minutes and triggered a running clock on a goal by Amanda Effland with 19:46 to play in the first half that put the Presidents ahead 11-1. W&J led 15-2 at halftime.
Five different players scored at least three goals for W&J. Effland led with seven points on three goals and four assists.