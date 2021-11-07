PIAA cross country
Peters Township junior Brett Kroboth came away with a top-5 finish Saturday at the PIAA Cross Country Championships in Hershey.
Kroboth placed fifth in the boys Class 3A race with a time of 16:15.5, only 22 seconds behind gold medalist C.J. Singleton of Butler.
Also in boys Class 3A, South Fayette’s Jake Borgesi was 41st in 16:58.2, and teammate Alaa-Eddine Guetari was 113th in 17:38.3. Doron Wudwych of Canon-McMillan finished in 115th place with a time of 17:38.9.
Ringgold’s Ryan Pajak improved both his time and finish from 2020 in the boys Class 2A race. The sophomore placed eighth overall in 16:40.2. Pajak finished ninth last year in 17:08.
Ringgold senior Nick Whaley placed 112th overall with a time of 18:12.5.
In boys Class A, Chartiers-Houston’s Alex Siege finished 39th in 18:09.7, California senior Kolby Kent finished 92nd with a time of 18:34.9 and Washington’s Ramaniah Karamcheti was 144th in 19:02.
Ringgold junior Charlee Leach missed qualifying for the state meet last year with reduced qualification spots after making the PIAA final as a freshman, but returned this fall to win her first PIAA medal – and the first by a Ringgold girl – by finishing 18th in a time of 20:04.9 in the Class 2A race. She was the top finishing local girl.
In the girls Class 3A race, South Fayette senior Lauren Iagnemma placed 32nd with a time of 19:44.7. Peters Township’s Sydney Shock was a few steps behind in 34th with a 19:46.7. South Fayette’s Lily Columbo was 59th in 20:17.9.
In Class 2A, Belle Vernon’s Viva Kreis finished 72nd in 21:18.2, and in Class A California’s Anastasia Georgagis was 47th in 21:33.6.
PIAA sites
The PIAA released sites Sunday for its boys soccer and girls volleyball tournaments.
In the Class 3A boys soccer, Peters Township will play its first-round game at District 6 champion State College on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
In Class A volleyball, California, the WPIAL’s third-place finisher, will play at District 9 champion Clarion on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. California enters with a 13-7 record while Clarion is 17-0.
In golf
Viktor Hovland won again on the PGA Tour, this time without a clutch finish. The Norwegian star was too dominant to give anyone else a chance Sunday in the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba.
Hovland seized control with three birdies on the front nine, and never let Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas or anyone else get closer than three shots the rest of the way.
He closed with a 4-under 67 for a four-shot win over Carlos Ortiz.