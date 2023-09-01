In baseball
Major League Baseball is keeping the pitch clock the same for the postseason as it was for the regular season, brushing aside complaints from some players.
Following an MLB executive council meeting this week, the commissioner’s office informed the competition committee there will be no change.
- Cody Bellinger homered and drove in three runs, rookie Jordan Wicks threw five innings of one-run ball and the Chicago Cubs beat the Cincinnati Reds 6-2 in the first game of a doubleheader Friday between the contending divisional rivals.
Bellinger had a solo homer in the fourth and drove in two more with a base hit in the sixth. Seiya Suzuki’s solo homer in the eighth and Ian Happ’s two-run shot in the ninth extended the Cubs’ lead.
- Cincinnati Reds right-handed pitcher Hunter Greene will miss at least a week after he was among three pitchers placed on the COVID-19 injured list.
After the first game of the Friday doubleheader, the Reds announced they also put right-handed starter Ben Lively and reliever Fernando Cruz on the COVID-19 list.
In the NFL
The Seattle Seahawks won’t have safety Jamal Adams back in time for the season opener against the Los Angeles Rams, head coach Pete Carroll said.
Speaking on 93.3 KJR-FM, Carroll said Adams won’t be ready for Week 1 as he continues his recovery from a torn quadriceps tendon suffered in the 2022 season opener. Adams was activated off the physically unable to perform list last week but has mostly just taken part in walkthrough practices.
In tennis
Iga Swiatek didn’t take it easy on close friend Kaja Juvan, beating the Slovenian qualifier 6-0, 6-1, in just 49 minutes Friday to move into the U.S. Open’s fourth round.
Swiatek next faces 20th-seeded Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia, the 2017 French Open champion, who came back to beat American Bernarda Pera 4-6, 6-3, 6-3.
In the first match of the day in Arthur Ashe Stadium, 14th-seeded American Tommy Paul moved into the fourth round at Flushing Meadows for the first time, defeating No. 21 Alejandro Davidovich Fokina of Spain 6-1, 6-0, 3-6, 6-3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.