In the NHL
T.J. Oshie and Tom Wilson scored, Braden Holtby made 30 saves and the Washington Capitals beat the Boston Bruins 2-1 in round-robin play Sunday to clinch the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference and set up a first-round matchup against former coach Barry Trotz’s New York Islanders.
“We know their system well,” captain Alex Ovechkin said. “It’s gonna be tight games, it’s gonna be tough games. It’s not gonna be easy.”
Boston, which won the Presidents’ Trophy as the top team during the NHL regular season that was cut short in March, lost all three of its seeding games and fell to fourth in the East. The Bruins will face the Carolina Hurricanes in the first round in a rematch of the 2019 East final.
In the NBA
Gregg Popovich and the San Antonio Spurs came to the NBA’s restart bubble looking to develop their young talent.
The playoffs might be a nice bonus.
For Zion Williamson, postseason hopes might have to wait until next year.
DeMar DeRozan scored 27 points, Rudy Gay added 19 off the bench and the Spurs wasted much of a 20-point, second-half lead before hanging on to beat New Orleans 122-113 Sunday and hand a big blow to the Pelicans’ playoff hopes.
- Pascal Siakam scored 26 points to help the Toronto Raptors beat Memphis 108-99, preventing the Grizzlies from clinching a spot in the Western Conference play-in series.
- Rookie Darius Bazley scored a career-high 23 points off the bench, and the Oklahoma City Thunder beat Washington 121-103 to keep the Wizards the only winless team inside the NBA bubble.
Bazley was 5 of 8 from 3-point range. Danilo Gallinari scored 20 points, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander added 18 as Oklahoma City led from the opening bucket and improved to 3-2 in the seeding games.
- Gordon Hayward hit three free throws with 2:29 left in overtime, and the Boston Celtics beat the Orlando Magic 122-119 for their third straight victory.
The Celtics hadn’t scored in overtime until Hayward went to the line after being fouled by Nikola Vucevic. His free throws put Boston up 115-114 as the Celtics scored 10 of the first 15 points in overtime.
Hayward finished with 31 points and Jayson Tatum scored 29, including the tying basket with 4.2 seconds left in regulation.
